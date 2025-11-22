BESC

BESC’s Graduation Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2025 with Pride and Grandeur

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
13:14 PM
1/6
The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosted a spectacular Graduation Felicitation Ceremony for the Class of 2025 on 14 November 2025 at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Alipore. The event—filled with emotion, pride, and celebration—honoured nearly 1,100 graduating students for their academic achievements.

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosted a spectacular Graduation Felicitation Ceremony for the Class of 2025 on 14 November 2025 at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Alipore. The event—filled with emotion, pride, and celebration—honoured nearly 1,100 graduating students for their academic achievements. BESC Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
2/6
Graduates arrived from 1:30 PM to complete registration and don their ceremonial gowns and Oxford hats, while the auditorium buzzed with anticipation as families, faculty members, dignitaries, and guests filled the venue.

Graduates arrived from 1:30 PM to complete registration and don their ceremonial gowns and Oxford hats, while the auditorium buzzed with anticipation as families, faculty members, dignitaries, and guests filled the venue. BESC Kolkata

3/6
The ceremony opened with an elegant procession of dignitaries, led by Chief Guest Mr. Ashneer Grover, Entrepreneur and Former Managing Director of BharatPe, accompanied by Guest of Honour Dr. J.K. Das, Dean of PG Studies and senior official from the University of Calcutta. As the iconic anthem “Mind Without Fear” resonated through the hall, the audience rose in reverence.

The ceremony opened with an elegant procession of dignitaries, led by Chief Guest Mr. Ashneer Grover, Entrepreneur and Former Managing Director of BharatPe, accompanied by Guest of Honour Dr. J.K. Das, Dean of PG Studies and senior official from the University of Calcutta. As the iconic anthem “Mind Without Fear” resonated through the hall, the audience rose in reverence. BESC Kolkata

4/6
A captivating classical dance performance by the college’s cultural team further elevated the ambience. The formal lamp lighting ceremony followed, symbolising knowledge and new beginnings. Dignitaries were presented with handcrafted sola murti mementoes of Maa Durga, after which Chairman Sri Rajnikant Dani administered an inspiring oath to the graduating cohort.

A captivating classical dance performance by the college’s cultural team further elevated the ambience. The formal lamp lighting ceremony followed, symbolising knowledge and new beginnings. Dignitaries were presented with handcrafted sola murti mementoes of Maa Durga, after which Chairman Sri Rajnikant Dani administered an inspiring oath to the graduating cohort. BESC Kolkata

5/6
A special highlight of the evening was the felicitation of departmental rank-holders by the Chief Guest, who also delivered a powerful, candid address rich with entrepreneurial wisdom, humour, and motivating insights. The main certificate distribution followed a seamless multi-station format, where graduates were felicitated in synchronized batches of ten by members of the management, administrative heads, and senior faculty. Anchors Rajnandini and Vedhi ensured smooth transitions throughout the ceremony, reflecting the organizing team’s meticulous planning and teamwork.

A special highlight of the evening was the felicitation of departmental rank-holders by the Chief Guest, who also delivered a powerful, candid address rich with entrepreneurial wisdom, humour, and motivating insights. The main certificate distribution followed a seamless multi-station format, where graduates were felicitated in synchronized batches of ten by members of the management, administrative heads, and senior faculty. Anchors Rajnandini and Vedhi ensured smooth transitions throughout the ceremony, reflecting the organizing team’s meticulous planning and teamwork. BESC Kolkata

6/6
The emotional core of the event belonged to the parents and guardians, whose pride-filled reactions brought warmth to the auditorium. Many described the ceremony as a “reward for years of sacrifice” and “a moment they would cherish forever.” The celebration concluded with the symbolic tossing of Oxford hats, led by Rector & Dean of Student Affairs Professor Dilip Shah, uniting the Class of 2025 in a joyful and unforgettable finale. The ceremony beautifully encapsulated the spirit of Bhawanipur—celebrating achievement, resilience, and new beginnings for its graduating batch.

The emotional core of the event belonged to the parents and guardians, whose pride-filled reactions brought warmth to the auditorium. Many described the ceremony as a “reward for years of sacrifice” and “a moment they would cherish forever.” The celebration concluded with the symbolic tossing of Oxford hats, led by Rector & Dean of Student Affairs Professor Dilip Shah, uniting the Class of 2025 in a joyful and unforgettable finale. The ceremony beautifully encapsulated the spirit of Bhawanipur—celebrating achievement, resilience, and new beginnings for its graduating batch. BESC Kolkata

Last updated on 22 Nov 2025
13:14 PM
BESC The Bhawanipur Education Society College Graduation Ceremony DHONO DHANYO AUDITORIUM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
NIOS

NIOS March-April 2026 Exam: Class 10, 12 Registration Opens; Deadlines & Fees Announc. . .

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for UG and PG Admissions; Check Full Schedule

Bihar Board

BSEB Bihar Boards 2026: Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Cards Out Now; Correction Opens

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Mystery and Magic Unfold as XTS Stages 'The Canterbury Inn' at St Xavier’s College

NIPS

Top Celebrity Chefs Unite at NIPS for Kolkata’s First Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony!

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

Amity University

Amity Kolkata celebrates academic excellence, honours industry leaders on 7th convoca. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality