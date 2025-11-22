BESC
BESC’s Graduation Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2025 with Pride and Grandeur
The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosted a spectacular Graduation Felicitation Ceremony for the Class of 2025 on 14 November 2025 at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Alipore. The event—filled with emotion, pride, and celebration—honoured nearly 1,100 graduating students for their academic achievements. BESC Kolkata
Graduates arrived from 1:30 PM to complete registration and don their ceremonial gowns and Oxford hats, while the auditorium buzzed with anticipation as families, faculty members, dignitaries, and guests filled the venue. BESC Kolkata
The ceremony opened with an elegant procession of dignitaries, led by Chief Guest Mr. Ashneer Grover, Entrepreneur and Former Managing Director of BharatPe, accompanied by Guest of Honour Dr. J.K. Das, Dean of PG Studies and senior official from the University of Calcutta. As the iconic anthem “Mind Without Fear” resonated through the hall, the audience rose in reverence. BESC Kolkata
A captivating classical dance performance by the college’s cultural team further elevated the ambience. The formal lamp lighting ceremony followed, symbolising knowledge and new beginnings. Dignitaries were presented with handcrafted sola murti mementoes of Maa Durga, after which Chairman Sri Rajnikant Dani administered an inspiring oath to the graduating cohort. BESC Kolkata
A special highlight of the evening was the felicitation of departmental rank-holders by the Chief Guest, who also delivered a powerful, candid address rich with entrepreneurial wisdom, humour, and motivating insights. The main certificate distribution followed a seamless multi-station format, where graduates were felicitated in synchronized batches of ten by members of the management, administrative heads, and senior faculty. Anchors Rajnandini and Vedhi ensured smooth transitions throughout the ceremony, reflecting the organizing team’s meticulous planning and teamwork. BESC Kolkata
The emotional core of the event belonged to the parents and guardians, whose pride-filled reactions brought warmth to the auditorium. Many described the ceremony as a “reward for years of sacrifice” and “a moment they would cherish forever.” The celebration concluded with the symbolic tossing of Oxford hats, led by Rector & Dean of Student Affairs Professor Dilip Shah, uniting the Class of 2025 in a joyful and unforgettable finale. The ceremony beautifully encapsulated the spirit of Bhawanipur—celebrating achievement, resilience, and new beginnings for its graduating batch. BESC Kolkata
