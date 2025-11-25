NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule; 5,788 Candidates Shortlisted

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
Summary
The round 1 choice filling process has begun today on the official website, and candidates can submit their preferences until November 27
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 counselling for rounds 1 and 2, announcing that 5,788 candidates have been shortlisted for postgraduate medical admissions across the state.

The round 1 choice filling process has begun today on the official website, and candidates can submit their preferences until November 27.

The CET Cell has confirmed the counselling fee structure for this year:

  • Application fee: ₹3,000
  • Refundable security deposit: Government institutions: ₹25,000 Private colleges: ₹1,00,000
  • Government institutions: ₹25,000
  • Private colleges: ₹1,00,000
  • For candidates with constitutional reservations: Government institutions: ₹12,500 Private colleges: ₹1,00,000
  • Government institutions: ₹12,500
  • Private colleges: ₹1,00,000

Additionally, the CET Cell has published the names and roll numbers of two candidates declared ineligible for the 20% in-service quota. It has also reiterated that students who completed their MBBS abroad are not eligible for postgraduate admissions in Maharashtra medical colleges.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025

Round 1

  • Seat matrix publication: November 25
  • Online choice and preference filling: November 25 – 27
  • First selection list: November 28
  • Physical reporting and joining: November 29 – December 3

Round 2

  • Seat matrix publication: December 15
  • Online choice and preference filling: December 15 – 17
  • Selection list for CAP Round 2: December 19
  • College reporting and joining: December 20 – 24

With the counselling process underway, shortlisted candidates are advised to complete the registration, fee payment, and preference selection within the deadlines to secure their place in the upcoming admission rounds.

