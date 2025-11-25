BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seats- Details

Summary Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in According to the Bihar NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, 299 seats were left vacant after the completion of three rounds of state counselling

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy allotment results for the remaining MBBS and BDS seats in the state. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the Bihar NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, 299 seats were left vacant after the completion of three rounds of state counselling. To facilitate the final round, the Board had uploaded the Bihar NEET UG rank card on November 21 for all registered candidates.

Seat allotments for the stray vacancy round have been made based on the preferences submitted by applicants. Candidates allotted seats can download their seat allotment order from November 25 to 29, while final document verification will take place at the allotted medical colleges from November 27 to 29.

The Board has also released the opening and closing ranks for the final round. As per the Bihar MBBS cut-offs 2025:

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Patna recorded the highest cut-off, closing at NEET UG rank 27,331.

Government Medical College, Bettiah admitted candidates up to the lowest rank of 12,82,063 in the final round.

The stray vacancy round marks the conclusion of the NEET UG 2025 admission cycle in Bihar, filling the last batch of available medical and dental seats in the state.