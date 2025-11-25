NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seats- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
According to the Bihar NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, 299 seats were left vacant after the completion of three rounds of state counselling

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy allotment results for the remaining MBBS and BDS seats in the state. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the Bihar NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, 299 seats were left vacant after the completion of three rounds of state counselling. To facilitate the final round, the Board had uploaded the Bihar NEET UG rank card on November 21 for all registered candidates.

Seat allotments for the stray vacancy round have been made based on the preferences submitted by applicants. Candidates allotted seats can download their seat allotment order from November 25 to 29, while final document verification will take place at the allotted medical colleges from November 27 to 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board has also released the opening and closing ranks for the final round. As per the Bihar MBBS cut-offs 2025:

  • ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Patna recorded the highest cut-off, closing at NEET UG rank 27,331.
  • Government Medical College, Bettiah admitted candidates up to the lowest rank of 12,82,063 in the final round.

The stray vacancy round marks the conclusion of the NEET UG 2025 admission cycle in Bihar, filling the last batch of available medical and dental seats in the state.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
15:13 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates He. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule; 5,788 Candid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates He. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule; 5,788 Candid. . .

Odisha government

Odisha Govt Nod to CGL, CHSL Rule Changes as Winter Session Set to Begin; Clears Supp. . .

UPSC

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025 for EO/AO and APFC Recruitment Exam- Check Officia. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality