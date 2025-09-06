college events

The Future Foundation School Excels in PISA for Schools, Outperforms OECD Averages

Future Foundation School

Summary
India recently became the 17th country to launch the PISA for Schools programme, which allows participating schools to join a global network committed to improving student learning outcomes
Students of The Future Foundation School performed significantly higher than the OECD average in all three domains assessed: Reading, Mathematics, and Science

The Future Foundation School has once again established itself as a pioneer in best educational practices, becoming one of the very few schools in India to participate in the inaugural first cycle of the internationally renowned PISA for Schools assessment.

India recently became the 17th country to launch the PISA for Schools programme, which allows participating schools to join a global network committed to improving student learning outcomes. While PISA itself is designed to deliver national-level results, the PISA-Based Test for Schools (PBTS) provides school-level insights for benchmarking and continuous improvement.

Through this participation, the Future Foundation School has gained access to internationally comparable estimates of student performance, along with crucial information about their learning environment, attitudes, and even social and emotional skills — an increasingly vital aspect of modern education.

The results have been remarkable. Students of The Future Foundation School performed significantly higher than the OECD average in all three domains assessed: Reading, Mathematics, and Science.

These scores highlight the school’s consistent efforts to move beyond rote learning, fostering instead an application-based system that tests abilities and competencies in new and unfamiliar contexts. By adopting progressive strategies and enhancing learning experiences, the institution has enabled its students to achieve outcomes that compare favourably with the very best in the world.

The achievement reflects the school’s continuous striving for excellence, reinforcing its reputation as one of the leading centres of progressive education in the country.

