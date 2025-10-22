TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting Details

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS PGECET 2025 phase I seat allotment result for M Pharmacy and Pharm D(PB) courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment and proceed with admission formalities.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS PGECET 2025 phase I seat allotment result for M Pharmacy and Pharm D(PB) courses on its official website, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment and proceed with admission formalities.

Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Candidate Allotment Login’ link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number, PGECET rank/GATE/GPAT score, mobile number and date of birth.

Log in to view your result.

Download and print the allotment order for future reference.

A college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates has also been published online. In addition, SMS notifications have been sent to candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

All candidates allotted seats must report to their allotted colleges with original certificates for verification. The joining report and allotment order will be generated at the college upon successful verification. Students must also submit their original Transfer Certificate (TC) along with proof of tuition fee payment.

The document verification, reporting, and fee submission process must be completed by October 25, 2025.

The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, facilitates admissions to ME, MTech., MPharm., MArch, and PharmD (PB) programmes across universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025-26 academic year.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.