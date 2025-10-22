TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
15:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS PGECET 2025 phase I seat allotment result for M Pharmacy and Pharm D(PB) courses.
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment and proceed with admission formalities.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS PGECET 2025 phase I seat allotment result for M Pharmacy and Pharm D(PB) courses on its official website, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment and proceed with admission formalities.

Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Candidate Allotment Login’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your hall ticket number, PGECET rank/GATE/GPAT score, mobile number and date of birth.
  • Log in to view your result.
  • Download and print the allotment order for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

A college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates has also been published online. In addition, SMS notifications have been sent to candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

All candidates allotted seats must report to their allotted colleges with original certificates for verification. The joining report and allotment order will be generated at the college upon successful verification. Students must also submit their original Transfer Certificate (TC) along with proof of tuition fee payment.

The document verification, reporting, and fee submission process must be completed by October 25, 2025.

The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, facilitates admissions to ME, MTech., MPharm., MArch, and PharmD (PB) programmes across universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025-26 academic year.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
15:16 PM
TS PGECET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by O. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by O. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

(L-R): Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra; Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO; CK Birla, Chancellor of BIT Mesra
BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra’s 35th Convocation Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and Academic Brillia. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Begins Registration Process for HEIs to Offer ODL Programmes for 2025–26 Academ. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality