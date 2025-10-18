Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Partner

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s Entrepreneurship Cell is all set to host E-Summit 2025, one of Eastern India’s biggest entrepreneurial festivals, from November 7 to 9, 2025.
Jadavpur University’s Entrepreneurship Cell is all set to host E-Summit 2025, one of Eastern India’s biggest entrepreneurial festivals, from November 7 to 9, 2025. In an exciting new collaboration, the university has partnered with The Telegraph online as the Digital Media Partner, amplifying the event’s digital footprint and fostering greater engagement among aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.

Renowned for its innovative and high-impact programming, E-Summit 2025 will feature a power-packed lineup of events, including case competitions, startup pitching, hackathons, product design challenges, investment competitions, and workshops. Participants will also enjoy entertainment segments and thought-provoking expert sessions featuring eminent speakers and industry leaders.

Building on the massive success of E-Summit 2024, which drew over 10,000 participants from 25+ colleges and recorded 1.8 lakh+ impressions on Unstop, this year’s edition promises to be even more dynamic. The summit serves not only as a networking hub but also as a launchpad for innovative startups through elevator pitch sessions and funding opportunities from angel investors, venture capitalists, and incubators.

The event will host several competitions, including:

  • Launch X: A NASSCOM, 100X VC, and WeWork Labs–supported platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their startup ideas and receive expert feedback.
  • Corporate Clash: A high-stakes simulation of executive decision-making and leadership culminating in an intense “boardroom war.”
  • Dizmart: A product labeling design challenge blending creativity and consumer psychology.
  • Equity Edge: A virtual trading simulation testing financial acumen.
  • Mock Stock: A simulated stock market experience with live data-driven trading.
  • Hack-n-Pitch: Jadavpur University’s signature overnight hackathon, fostering innovation and collaboration.
  • Summit Cup FC26: A one-of-a-kind event combining e-sports, strategy, and business management.
  • Inspira Talks: A speaker series featuring entrepreneurs and changemakers sharing lessons in resilience and growth.

Capping off the entrepreneurial energy with a burst of rhythm, E-Summit 2025 brings an unmissable EDM Night - a high voltage celebration featuring top DJs, dazzling light shows, and immersive visuals. The evening promises to transform the campus into a pulsating arena of sound and energy, where participants can unwind, dance their hearts out, and celebrate innovation with music and euphoria.

Over the years, JU’s E-Summit has evolved into a celebration of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, creating a thriving ecosystem where students, startups, and investors converge. With The Telegraph online joining hands this year, the event is poised to reach a wider digital audience, further cementing its position as a flagship entrepreneurship conclave in Eastern India.

