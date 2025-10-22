SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Opens: How to Choose Your Exam City, Date & Shift

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
15:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025.
This initiative, part of SSC’s ongoing efforts to make its examination process more candidate-friendly, offers aspirants greater flexibility and convenience.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift. This initiative, part of SSC’s ongoing efforts to make its examination process more candidate-friendly, offers aspirants greater flexibility and convenience.

According to the official notification, the slot selection facility will remain active until October 28, 2025. Candidates must log in to the official SSC candidate portal using their credentials to avail of this feature.

Upon logging in, aspirants can view available slots based on the three cities they selected during the CHSL 2025 application process. They can then choose their preferred date and shift from the available options.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, candidates who opted for regional languages during registration may have limited date and shift options.

Steps to Choose CHSL 2025 Exam Slot

  • Visit the official SSC candidate portal.
  • Log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Select the CHSL 2025 exam under the available options.
  • Choose your preferred exam city (from the three selected earlier).
  • Select your desired date and shift from available slots.
  • Confirm and submit your choice - note that no changes will be allowed later.

In cases where all slots in the chosen cities are filled, SSC will display a list of optional cities with available slots. Candidates may choose one of these, and the Commission will assign a slot on a best-effort basis without allowing further preferences.

SSC has clearly stated that no requests for change in exam date, city, or shift will be entertained once the selection is submitted. Additionally, candidates who fail to exercise their slot preference by October 28 will be considered as not willing to appear for the examination.

The Tier 1 of the SSC CHSL 2025 Examination is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to finalise their slot preferences early to secure their preferred examination options and ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

Find the direct candidate login link here.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
16:00 PM
SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC
Similar stories
Railway exams

North Eastern Railway Announces Recruitment for 1104 Apprentice Posts; Apply by Novem. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting D. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by O. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway exams

North Eastern Railway Announces Recruitment for 1104 Apprentice Posts; Apply by Novem. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting D. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by O. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality