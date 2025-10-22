SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Opens: How to Choose Your Exam City, Date & Shift

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. This initiative, part of SSC’s ongoing efforts to make its examination process more candidate-friendly, offers aspirants greater flexibility and convenience.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift. This initiative, part of SSC’s ongoing efforts to make its examination process more candidate-friendly, offers aspirants greater flexibility and convenience.

According to the official notification, the slot selection facility will remain active until October 28, 2025. Candidates must log in to the official SSC candidate portal using their credentials to avail of this feature.

Upon logging in, aspirants can view available slots based on the three cities they selected during the CHSL 2025 application process. They can then choose their preferred date and shift from the available options.

However, candidates who opted for regional languages during registration may have limited date and shift options.

Steps to Choose CHSL 2025 Exam Slot

Visit the official SSC candidate portal.

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Select the CHSL 2025 exam under the available options.

Choose your preferred exam city (from the three selected earlier).

Select your desired date and shift from available slots.

Confirm and submit your choice - note that no changes will be allowed later.

In cases where all slots in the chosen cities are filled, SSC will display a list of optional cities with available slots. Candidates may choose one of these, and the Commission will assign a slot on a best-effort basis without allowing further preferences.

SSC has clearly stated that no requests for change in exam date, city, or shift will be entertained once the selection is submitted. Additionally, candidates who fail to exercise their slot preference by October 28 will be considered as not willing to appear for the examination.

The Tier 1 of the SSC CHSL 2025 Examination is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to finalise their slot preferences early to secure their preferred examination options and ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

Find the direct candidate login link here.