MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by Oct 22

Summary Candidates who registered for the third round of the Undergraduate medical counselling can now check their provisional allotment status online The MCC has clarified that the published result is provisional and subject to change

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the third round of the Undergraduate medical counselling can now check their provisional allotment status online.

The MCC has clarified that the published result is provisional and subject to change. Any discrepancy in the provisional allotment list must be reported to the MCC of DGHS by 6 PM on October 22, 2025, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. After the deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final.

Officials also emphasized that the provisional result is indicative in nature and does not confer any legal right to claim the allotted seat. “The provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law,” the MCC stated in its notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in Click on the ‘MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025’ link on the homepage A new page will open with the list of allotted roll numbers Download and save the page; candidates are advised to keep a hard copy for future reference

Following the release of the final result, candidates allotted a seat must proceed with the reporting and admission process within the scheduled time, which will be notified by MCC on the website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for further updates regarding reporting instructions and document verification.