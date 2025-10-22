MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Discrepancies to be Reported by Oct 22

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
14:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who registered for the third round of the Undergraduate medical counselling can now check their provisional allotment status online
The MCC has clarified that the published result is provisional and subject to change

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the third round of the Undergraduate medical counselling can now check their provisional allotment status online.

The MCC has clarified that the published result is provisional and subject to change. Any discrepancy in the provisional allotment list must be reported to the MCC of DGHS by 6 PM on October 22, 2025, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. After the deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final.

Officials also emphasized that the provisional result is indicative in nature and does not confer any legal right to claim the allotted seat. “The provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law,” the MCC stated in its notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025’ link on the homepage
  3. A new page will open with the list of allotted roll numbers
  4. Download and save the page; candidates are advised to keep a hard copy for future reference

Following the release of the final result, candidates allotted a seat must proceed with the reporting and admission process within the scheduled time, which will be notified by MCC on the website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for further updates regarding reporting instructions and document verification.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
14:19 PM
MCC NEET counselling NEET UG 2025 NEET UG seat allotment
Similar stories
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Opens: How to Choose Your Exam City, Date & . . .

Railway exams

North Eastern Railway Announces Recruitment for 1104 Apprentice Posts; Apply by Novem. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting D. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Opens: How to Choose Your Exam City, Date & . . .

Railway exams

North Eastern Railway Announces Recruitment for 1104 Apprentice Posts; Apply by Novem. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 for Pharmacy Admissions Out - Result Link & Reporting D. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality