NBEMS Revises NEET SS 2025 Exam Dates Again; Check Official Notice Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has once again revised the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025. As per the latest update, the exam will now be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025.

The revised dates were announced through an official notice, and the board has assured that the detailed information bulletin — containing eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and other guidelines — will be released shortly on the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

This is the second time the NEET SS exam dates have been shifted this year, leading to growing anticipation among candidates preparing for admission into DM, MCh, and DrNB super-specialty courses. The board has not specified the reason for the latest postponement but urged aspirants to keep checking the official website for timely updates.

Recently, NBEMS postponed the exam, initially scheduled for November, and said that it will be held on December 27 and 28.

“NEET SS 2025 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th November 2025, shall now be conducted on 26th and 27th December 2025. This has approval from NMC and MoHFW,” said NBE in an official notice.

NEET SS is a national-level qualifying exam and a crucial gateway for postgraduate medical professionals seeking admission into super-specialty programmes across India.