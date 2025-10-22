North Eastern Railway Announces Recruitment for 1104 Apprentice Posts; Apply by November 15

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: ner.indianrailways.gov.in on or before November 15, 2025 Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as on October 16, 2025

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has released an official notification inviting online applications for 1104 Apprentice posts across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: ner.indianrailways.gov.in on or before November 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill apprentice vacancies under the Apprentices Act, 1961, in designated trades at various NER units. To be eligible, applicants must have passed Class 10 (High School) with at least 50% marks along with an ITI certificate in the notified trade, as of the notification date, October 16, 2025.

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as on October 16, 2025. Age relaxation is expected to be provided as per government norms for reserved category candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection of candidates will be based on merit, prepared from the details filled in the online application form. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification at Gorakhpur, where they must present the online application printout, a medical certificate in the prescribed format, four passport-size photographs, and all original certificates and testimonials.

A processing fee of ₹100 is applicable for general candidates, while SC/ST, Divyang (PwBD), and female applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying. The recruitment process offers a valuable opportunity for young tradespeople to train and work with Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the country.