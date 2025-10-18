Build a promising career with future-ready media education for the digital age

The media and communication landscape is evolving faster than ever, driven by rapid technological advancement and the increasing need for creative digital solutions. In such a competitive space, NSHM Media School plays a crucial role in shaping professionals who are not only skilled but also future-ready.

According to Sharad Seth, Assistant Professor, NSHM Media School, in this dynamic world of media and communication, where technology and creativity converge to craft compelling content, preparing students to meet industry demands and standards is no easy task. NSHM Media School takes pride in transforming learners into industry-ready professionals equipped with the skills and adaptability required to thrive in an ever-changing and highly competitive environment, while excelling in their respective media domains.

“At NSHM Media School we are committed to making you digital-first, industry-ready professionals, who are ready to take on the world of new media, digital journalism, digital filmmaking, PR, marketing and advertising,” says Prof. (Dr.) Mahul Brahma FCES Dean, NSHM Media School and Visiting Research Fellow, Bath Business School, Bath Spa University, UK.

Comprehensive media education by bridging the gap between classroom theory and practical applications

The foundation of any educational institute lies in its intellectual capital. In today’s digital age, where information is available at the click of a button, educators with strong academic credentials and industry exposure are essential. Whether it is journalism, photography, advertising, public relations, corporate communications, event management, film studies, or filmmaking, NSHM Media School is dedicated to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. The faculty comprises experts with a deep understanding of the media landscape and decades of experience across both academia and industry. They deliver a balanced curriculum that aligns with current industry practices, equipping students with the knowledge and practical skills required to excel in the media world. Smart classrooms further enhance the learning experience, making it engaging and effective. Additionally, frequent sessions and workshops conducted by industry professionals ensure that students remain updated with the latest trends in the media and entertainment industry.

State-of-the-art-infrastructure to hone the industry-required skills

Media is a highly skill-based industry, and the state-of-the-art infrastructure at NSHM Media School offers students ample opportunities to develop and refine their abilities. The digital Film & Television Production Studio and Production Control Room, both equipped with cutting-edge technologies, provide hands-on exposure to filmmaking and television broadcasting. A 4K drone camera enables students to master aerial photography, while the dedicated Audio-Visual Production Van offers real-world experience through outdoor projects. The video editing lab is designed to nurture creativity, where students learn the art of audio-visual editing and transform ideas into compelling stories. Through Community Radio 91.2 Y-FM, students gain practical experience in radio broadcasting while also engaging with society, helping them grow into responsible and socially aware media professionals.

Preparing industry-ready professions by adapting new-age technologies

In today’s ever-changing media industry, staying updated with the latest technologies is essential. NSHM Media School places strong emphasis on integrating new media, digital tools, and innovative technologies into its curriculum. From digital journalism and digital photography to digital filmmaking, digital editing, digital marketing, digital advertising, and public relations, students are trained to be fully equipped with contemporary skills that the industry demands. This future-oriented approach ensures the transformation of learners into media professionals who can excel and thrive in a dynamic industry landscape. The focus is not merely on imparting education, but on building employability. From the very beginning, students are treated as media trainees, with continuous efforts made to cultivate the right attitude, perspective, and passion for the media industry.

With a strong commitment to excellence, NSHM Media School offers a holistic learning environment and a culture of healthy competition, developing future-ready industry leaders who possess the right blend of knowledge, skills, confidence, and professionalism.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Media School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.