Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

Posted on 22 Oct 2025
14:12 PM

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the registration deadline for the upcoming December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). Eligible candidates can now submit their examination forms for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes without a late fee until October 26, 2025, via the official portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The previous deadline was October 20, but the extension comes as a relief to students who were unable to complete their applications on time. For those who miss the new deadline, IGNOU will open a window to apply with a late fee of ₹1,100 from October 27 to 31, 2025.

Candidates applying for the December TEE are required to pay an examination fee of ₹200 per theory course. The examinations for both ODL and Online Programmes are expected to commence from December 1, 2025, and will be held in Pen & Paper as well as Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes, depending on the course format.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
  2. Enter the details to register yourself.
  3. Log in to your account using your credentials.
  4. Fill in the application forms and pay the application fee.
  5. Review your application form, and submit.
  6. Download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Direct Link

The university has urged all students to carefully check their programme and course details before submitting their forms. The extended deadline is expected to benefit thousands of learners across the country enrolled in IGNOU’s diverse academic programmes.

