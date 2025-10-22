BIT Mesra’s 35th Convocation Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and Academic Brilliance

Summary The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, marked a proud milestone as it hosted its 35th Convocation Ceremony with grandeur, honouring more than 1,400 graduates for their academic achievements and dedication. The event was graced by Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, who inspired the young achievers to embrace curiosity, empathy, and innovation as they embark on their professional journeys.

The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, marked a proud milestone as it hosted its 35th Convocation Ceremony with grandeur, honouring more than 1,400 graduates for their academic achievements and dedication. The event was graced by Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, who inspired the young achievers to embrace curiosity, empathy, and innovation as they embark on their professional journeys.

In his stirring address, Dr Narayanan reminded students that true success lies in purpose-driven innovation. “It is important to remember that empathy, collaboration, and purpose remain the key pillars to success. Let your actions echo the values and knowledge you have gained in this prestigious institution to transform lives and address the pressing challenges of the globe. Congratulations, and a rewarding future awaits you with endless opportunities,” he said, encouraging graduates to shape India’s scientific and technological future.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the institute prayer, symbolising knowledge and enlightenment. Mr CK Birla, Chancellor of BIT Mesra and Chairman of the CK Birla Group, addressed the gathering, highlighting the need for visionary leaders who can think boldly and act ethically. “Convocation marks not just the close of an academic journey but the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of curiosity and innovation. The world today calls for leaders who can think with clarity, act with integrity and build with purpose. I am confident that the graduates of BIT Mesra will stand at the forefront of this transformation, using knowledge and imagination to shape a future that is both progressive and inclusive,” he said.

Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra, presented the annual activity report, spotlighting the institute’s achievements in research, innovation, and global partnerships. He reiterated the university’s commitment to producing future-ready professionals who lead with integrity and vision. “At BIT Mesra, we firmly believe that education is not merely about gaining knowledge but cultivating vision, integrity, and determination to lead. As our graduates step into the professional world, I am confident that they will continue to bring meaningful change across industries and communities,” he said.

The ceremony witnessed 1,000 undergraduate, 320 postgraduate, 75 PhD, and 65 diploma recipients receiving their degrees. Several gold medals were awarded to top-performing students for their outstanding academic excellence.

As the convocation drew to a close, dignitaries were felicitated, and a heartfelt vote of thanks was extended to the faculty, staff, and organizing committee for their contribution to making the event a success.

The 35th Convocation of BIT Mesra stood as a testament to the institution’s enduring legacy of nurturing visionaries, innovators, and leaders - individuals ready to transform challenges into opportunities and lead with compassion in a rapidly evolving world.