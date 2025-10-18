The role of digital media in shaping modern communication and learning

In the modern world, media has become an integral part of everyday life, shaping communication, learning, and access to information. From digital classrooms to streaming platforms and social media, it influences how people connect, share, and engage with content. The evolution from traditional to digital media marks a significant shift in the way information is created and consumed.

According to Arunima Dey, Assistant Professor, NSHM Media School, the use of media governs daily lives. The term that summarises this in two simple words is Digital Media. Be it digital classrooms for students, OTT (Over-the-top) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, or live streaming on YouTube, everything comes under digital media. But what exactly is digital media? Well, digital media is not one of those words with a simple definition. It can refer to many things in the twenty-first century. The word ‘Media’ comes from the Latin word ‘medius’, which means the middle layer. It is a channel through which communication becomes possible. Since the era of traditional media, the technological revolution has introduced many overlapping terms, one of which is digital media. It refers to audio, video and photographic content that has been digitally compressed.

Prof. (Dr.). Mahul Brahma FCES Dean, NSHM Media School and former Editor-in Chief, said, “Media in the digital age doesn't just report reality—it curates it. So, media professionals of the future need to be ready to take on the new normal.”

A few decades ago, media revolved around newspapers, magazines, radio, and television. People mostly consumed content passively, waiting for daily updates. But now, with the advent of the internet, information has become far more accessible. Social media has given everybody a chance to tell their story and engage with others. The nature of media consumption has shifted from passive observation to active participation.

What you see online or through the media is not always true. One side of it is that information can be manipulated quite easily using various tools. For example, images can be cropped, edited, or morphed, an ability that serves as both an advantage and a disadvantage. It’s beneficial as long as it follows social norms and does not harm or intend to harm others. The media landscape is far from even or perfect. A great deal of misinformation spreads every single day, leaving the public uncertain about what to believe. Another key aspect of media in the digital age is content creation versus content consumption. Content creation involves using creative ideas to produce videos, blogs, vlogs, and more, which are then consumed by an audience through interaction or simply viewing. A wonderful aspect of digital media is that anyone can share their story through blogs, vlogs, or social media platforms and have their voice heard.

The invention of Artificial Intelligence has made the world much faster and more efficient. However, it has also limited human creativity and displaced many jobs. One thing AI can never replace, though, is the human being himself because of his human touch and humanity. Today, AI is used to create images, videos, audio, and text. It significantly reduces human effort and plays a major role in shaping this era. Virtual Reality is also making rapid advances, and together, AI and VR are set to transform the world even further in the near future. In an age where misinformation can go viral, NSHM Media School emphasises ethical storytelling, fact-checking, and responsible media practices. At the same time, students are encouraged to innovate with form and content—whether through podcasts, web series, or immersive media experiences.

Media in the digital age is powerful and more important than ever. It informs, persuades, and connects. As individuals of this era, we must be responsible, both when creating and when consuming content. By doing so, we can foster an environment that thinks critically and acts thoughtfully.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Media School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.