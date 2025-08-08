India’s Largest School-Level Moot Court Concludes with DPS Ruby Park as Champion

Summary The 4th Edition of the Interschool Moot Court Competition, hosted by The Future Foundation School, Kolkata in collaboration with BML Munjal University, Gurugram, was a landmark moment in school-level legal education. With 138 students from 34 schools across cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gaya, and Asansol participating, this year’s event became the largest moot court competition for school students in India.

What set this edition apart was its deeply relevant and thought-provoking moot proposition. Participants tackled issues rooted in constitutional law—challenging the indirect discrimination faced by students from open school systems and the curtailment of the right to peaceful protest after a university professor was suspended for participating in a non-violent demonstration. These themes required students to engage with fundamental rights, constitutional interpretation, and legal precedents, making the experience truly enriching and rigorous.

Since its inception with just six teams, the competition has grown exponentially to 46 teams, reflecting its increasing stature, academic depth, and nationwide appeal. The event has not only become a platform for young minds to sharpen their legal reasoning and advocacy skills but also serves as a celebration of justice, equality, and youth engagement with the Constitution.

After multiple rounds of arguments and deliberations, Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata clinched the champion’s trophy, showcasing stellar research, persuasive argumentation, and in-depth legal knowledge.

This moot court competition continues to inspire the next generation of changemakers, offering a unique platform where high school students don the robes of future lawyers, ready to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.