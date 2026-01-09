IIFT Kolkata Hosts Global AIB South Asia Conference 2026 on Trade and Business Shifts

Summary The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata Campus, successfully hosted the Academy of International Business South Asia Conference (AIB SAC) 2026 on January 4 and 5. The two-day conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, journal editors, and industry practitioners from India and abroad.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata Campus, successfully hosted the Academy of International Business South Asia Conference (AIB SAC) 2026 on January 4 and 5, marking a significant milestone in global academic discourse on international trade and business. Held under the theme “Changing International Trade Environment in South Asia: Impact on International Business,” the two-day conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, journal editors, and industry practitioners from India and abroad.

(From L to R) - Prof. K. Rangarajan - Chair, AIB SAC 2026 and Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus, Prof. Debashis Chakraborty, Prof. Deepankar Sinha Prof. Deepankar Sinha Chair, Co-chair AIB SAC 2026 and Research Division Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi – Vice Chancellor, IIFT, Prof. S. Raghunath - Chair, AIB-SAC Executive Board and Professor at IIM Bangalore and Prof. Shaker A. Zahra, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, USA inaugurating the two-day conference. IIFT Kolkata

The high-profile conference witnessed the presence of distinguished leaders, including Prof. S. Raghunath, Chair of the AIB-SAC Executive Board and Professor at IIM Bangalore; Prof. K. Rangarajan, Chair, AIB SAC 2026 and Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus; Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT; and Prof. Deepankar Sinha, Co-Chair, AIB SAC 2026 and Research Division Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus. International perspectives were further enriched through the participation of global scholars such as Prof. Shaker A. Zahra from the University of Minnesota, USA, and Prof. Torben Pedersen, President of the Academy of International Business and Professor at Copenhagen Business School, Denmark, who addressed delegates through a recorded message.

(From L to R) - Prof. K. Rangarajan - Chair, AIB SAC 2026 and Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus, Prof. Debashis Chakraborty, Prof. Deepankar Sinha Prof. Deepankar Sinha Chair, Co-chair AIB SAC 2026 and Research Division Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus, Prof. Shaker A. Zahra, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, USA, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi – Vice Chancellor, IIFT and Prof. S. Raghunath - Chair, AIB-SAC Executive Board and Professor at IIM Bangalore unveiling the Book of Conference Proceedings. IIFT Kolkata

One of the standout moments of AIB SAC 2026 was the plenary session by Prof. Farok J. Contractor, Distinguished Professor at Rutgers Business School, USA, and a globally renowned authority in international business. His address on “How India Can Cope and Thrive in the Current Turbulent International Business Environment with Flexibility and Ambidexterity” offered deep insights into how India can strategically navigate uncertainty in global trade through adaptive and innovative approaches.

The conference featured several impactful panel discussions that added depth and relevance to the deliberations. A notable session focused on “Grand Challenges in South Asia: Sustainability, Digitalisation, and Inclusive Growth in a Shifting Trade Landscape.” Moderated by Prof. K. Rangarajan, the panel featured Prof. Farhan Mustafa of Shiv Nadar University, who highlighted the region’s evolving trade dynamics and development imperatives.

(From L to R) - Prof. K. Rangarajan - Chair, AIB SAC 2026 and Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus, Prof. S. Raghunath - Chair, AIB-SAC Executive Board and Professor at IIM Bangalore, Prof. Shaker A. Zahra, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, USA, and Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi – Vice Chancellor, IIFT plant a sapling to mark this eventful gathering. IIFT Kolkata

AIB SAC 2026 also emphasised academic capacity building through a Junior Faculty Consortium, led by Prof. Hemant Merchant from the University of South Florida, USA. The session provided early-career researchers with valuable guidance on personal and professional growth, strengthening the next generation of international business scholars.

Another major attraction was the Meet-the-Editor Session, which offered participants direct interaction with leading journal editors. The panel included Prof. Sudhir Rana, Prof. Elizabeth Rose, Prof. Sumit Kundu, Prof. Sahana Roy Chowdhury, and Prof. Ranajoy Bhattacharya, with moderation by Prof. Debashis Chakraborty. The session provided critical insights into publishing expectations, editorial processes, and emerging research themes.

(From L to R) - The Women in AIB (WAIB) Panel featured Dr. Abhishikta Acharyya Roychowdhury, Executive Director, The Institute of Indian Foundrymen; Ms. Amita Khurana, Group Chief – Raw Materials Procurement, TATA Steel; Ms. Juin Choudhury, Head – Eastern Region, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO); moderation by Prof. Elizabeth Rose, Professor, IIM Udaipur, Dr. Mou Sen, Joint Director, MSME&T Department, Government of West Bengal; Ms. Priyanka Tarafdar, Deputy Director, CAPEXIL; and Ms. Sonam Kasera, CEO, Kamrup Tea Company. IIFT Kolkata

The Women in AIB (WAIB) Panel on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion added a strong industry–policy dimension to the conference. Eminent panelists such as Dr. Abhishikta Acharyya Roychowdhury, Executive Director, The Institute of Indian Foundrymen; Ms. Amita Khurana of TATA Steel, Ms. Juin Choudhury of FIEO, Dr. Mou Sen from the Government of West Bengal, and Ms. Sonam Kasera, CEO of Kamrup Tea Company, shared perspectives on gender inclusion and leadership in the Indian business environment. The session was academically moderated by Prof. Elizabeth Rose of IIM Udaipur.

The conference featured multiple specialised technical tracks, covering themes such as emerging markets, global strategy, sustainability, international finance, gender and diversity, global value chains, international marketing, and MNE–state relations. Chaired by eminent scholars, these tracks saw the presentation of over 35 research papers, fostering rigorous academic debate, interdisciplinary engagement, and scholarly collaboration.

Under the leadership of Prof. K. Rangarajan, AIB SAC 2026 at IIFT Kolkata Campus successfully contributed to advancing impactful research and generating critical insights into the evolving international trade environment. The conference concluded on a high note, reaffirming IIFT Kolkata’s position as a leading hub for global research dialogue and thought leadership in international business and trade.