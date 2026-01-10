NMC Ends Separate Recognition Process for MBBS Seats, Clarifies Annual Renewal Rules

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that medical colleges are no longer required to submit separate proposals or pay additional fees for the recognition of MBBS seats. The clarification was issued after the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) received multiple applications from medical colleges seeking recognition of MBBS seats along with the prescribed fees.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that medical colleges are no longer required to submit separate proposals or pay additional fees for the recognition of MBBS seats, stating that annual permission or renewal of seats will itself be treated as recognition under the current regulatory framework.

In an official clarification, the NMC explained that the earlier practice of granting separate recognition to MBBS seats has been discontinued following the implementation of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023. The clarification was issued after the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) received multiple applications from medical colleges seeking recognition of MBBS seats along with the prescribed fees.

The Commission emphasised that under the revised regulations, institutions are not required to submit separate applications for recognition of MBBS seats or comply with a separate fee structure. Instead, medical colleges are now mandated to submit only the Annual Disclosure Report (ADR) along with the applicable fee on the NMC portal, as and when notified by the Commission.

According to the NMC, once MBBS seats are approved or renewed on an annual basis, the permitted batch will automatically be considered recognised for that specific academic year. The seats approved through the annual renewal process will be treated as recognised seats for the purpose of registration of the awarded MBBS degree.

The Commission further clarified that medical colleges running MBBS programmes with annually permitted or renewed seats will be regarded as accredited medical institutions for that particular course and academic year. This approach is aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures while ensuring compliance with prescribed academic and infrastructure standards.

In a separate notification, the NMC has also directed all medical colleges and institutions to upload the admission details of MBBS students for the academic year 2025–26. The information must be submitted through the undergraduate admission monitoring module using the designated institutional login credentials. As per the directive, colleges are required to complete the data submission by midnight on January 15.

The NMC has advised all medical institutions to strictly adhere to the updated regulations and timelines to avoid any regulatory or academic complications in the ongoing and upcoming admission cycles.

