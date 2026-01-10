National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Ends Separate Recognition Process for MBBS Seats, Clarifies Annual Renewal Rules

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
14:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that medical colleges are no longer required to submit separate proposals or pay additional fees for the recognition of MBBS seats.
The clarification was issued after the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) received multiple applications from medical colleges seeking recognition of MBBS seats along with the prescribed fees.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that medical colleges are no longer required to submit separate proposals or pay additional fees for the recognition of MBBS seats, stating that annual permission or renewal of seats will itself be treated as recognition under the current regulatory framework.

In an official clarification, the NMC explained that the earlier practice of granting separate recognition to MBBS seats has been discontinued following the implementation of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023. The clarification was issued after the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) received multiple applications from medical colleges seeking recognition of MBBS seats along with the prescribed fees.

The Commission emphasised that under the revised regulations, institutions are not required to submit separate applications for recognition of MBBS seats or comply with a separate fee structure. Instead, medical colleges are now mandated to submit only the Annual Disclosure Report (ADR) along with the applicable fee on the NMC portal, as and when notified by the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NMC, once MBBS seats are approved or renewed on an annual basis, the permitted batch will automatically be considered recognised for that specific academic year. The seats approved through the annual renewal process will be treated as recognised seats for the purpose of registration of the awarded MBBS degree.

The Commission further clarified that medical colleges running MBBS programmes with annually permitted or renewed seats will be regarded as accredited medical institutions for that particular course and academic year. This approach is aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures while ensuring compliance with prescribed academic and infrastructure standards.

In a separate notification, the NMC has also directed all medical colleges and institutions to upload the admission details of MBBS students for the academic year 2025–26. The information must be submitted through the undergraduate admission monitoring module using the designated institutional login credentials. As per the directive, colleges are required to complete the data submission by midnight on January 15.

The NMC has advised all medical institutions to strictly adhere to the updated regulations and timelines to avoid any regulatory or academic complications in the ongoing and upcoming admission cycles.

Read the full notice here.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
14:25 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) MBBS Medical Admission
Similar stories
PM Modi

PM Modi to Engage with 3,000+ Youth at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on Jan 12

Haryana government

HSSC Releases Notification for Group C Mains Examination 2026; 3,112 Posts to Be Fill. . .

NEET PG 2025

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Postponed Following MCC Directive; New Schedule Awaited

SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card and GD Correction Dates Updat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
PM Modi

PM Modi to Engage with 3,000+ Youth at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on Jan 12

School Events

Annual Day Programme 2025 Celebrated with Grandeur at St. Montfort’s Senior Seconda. . .

Haryana government

HSSC Releases Notification for Group C Mains Examination 2026; 3,112 Posts to Be Fill. . .

NEET PG 2025

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Postponed Following MCC Directive; New Schedule Awaited

SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card and GD Correction Dates Updat. . .

AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Report. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality