RCCIIT Hosts Inaugural Hult Prize On-Campus Program to Foster Student Innovation

The RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT) recently hosted the Hult Prize On-Campus Program for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s efforts to promote innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking among students.

The student-led Hult Prize, a globally recognised initiative, encourages young innovators to develop start-up ideas that address real-world challenges. The on-campus programme at RCCIIT brought together students from various academic disciplines, enabling them to collaborate in teams, brainstorm solutions, and present their ideas in a competitive yet supportive environment.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with student teams showcasing a wide range of creative and socially relevant concepts. A panel of invited judges provided constructive feedback, helping participants refine their ideas and improve their presentation skills. Teams selected at the campus level will advance to the next stages of the Hult Prize competition, representing RCCIIT at the national level.

Prior to the main event, orientation sessions were conducted to familiarise participants with the competition format, evaluation criteria, and expectations. The programme was organised under the guidance of faculty members, reflecting RCCIIT’s emphasis on experiential learning and industry-aligned education.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Anubhab Das, Campus Director of Hult Prize @ RCCIIT, said that the enthusiasm and creativity displayed by students were highly encouraging. He noted that the programme provided an excellent platform for students to think innovatively and present their ideas with confidence.

Dr Subhrajit Sinha Roy, a faculty member associated with the initiative, highlighted the importance of such platforms, stating that programmes like the Hult Prize expose students to entrepreneurship and problem-solving beyond traditional classroom learning, helping bridge the gap between academics and real-world application.

The successful hosting of the Hult Prize On-Campus Program marks a promising beginning for innovation-driven initiatives at RCCIIT and sets the stage for future editions of the programme.