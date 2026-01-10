MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply Till February 12

Summary The registration window for MHT CET 2026 will remain open until February 12 The MHT CET 2026 examination will be conducted in two sessions for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) candidates

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the MHT CET 2026 registration link for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes offered by government and private institutions across the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The registration window for MHT CET 2026 will remain open until February 12. Candidates must note that providing a valid APAAR ID and Aadhaar number is mandatory to complete the application process.

The MHT CET 2026 examination will be conducted in two sessions for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) candidates. The computer-based test will be held multiple times to accommodate all applicants. As per the schedule, one session of the exam will take place from April 11 to April 26 and May 10 to May 17, while another session is scheduled from April 6 to April 9.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to a wide range of programmes, including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and management courses, offered by colleges across Maharashtra.

The registration fee for general category candidates is ₹1,300, while reserved category candidates are required to pay ₹1,000.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and to regularly check the official website for updates related to the exam schedule and admit card release.