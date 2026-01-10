Admit Card

CGPSC Superintendent Admit Card 2026 Released; Written Exam Scheduled in January

Posted on 10 Jan 2026
16:08 PM

Summary
Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, psc.cg.gov.in
The commission has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post, and candidates are advised to keep multiple printed copies for safety

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Superintendent admit card 2026 for candidates who have applied for the post. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and must be carried in printed form on the exam day. It contains important details related to the candidate, including the exam date, time, and examination centre address.

According to the official notification, the written examination is scheduled to be held in January 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy in personal information, such as name or date of birth, candidates should immediately report the issue to the commission before the examination date. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card and a valid photo identity proof.

CGPSC Superintendent Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in
  • Click on the link related to Superintendent Admit Card 2026 on the homepage
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required login details
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam day use

The commission has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post, and candidates are advised to keep multiple printed copies for safety.

The CGPSC Superintendent admit card includes the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, and signature, along with the exam date, reporting time, exam duration, and complete address of the examination centre. Important instructions related to the examination are also printed on the admit card.

Candidates must ensure that all personal details match the information provided during the application process. Any error should be brought to the notice of the CGPSC office without delay.

Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with a valid original photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence. Electronic items, including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and earphones, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to follow all instructions given by the invigilators. Failure to comply with examination rules may result in disqualification. Reading all instructions printed on the admit card before appearing for the exam is strongly recommended.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
16:09 PM
Admit Card CGPSC
