BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair 2026 from January 13–16

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata, a constituent unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is all set to present the 49th Eastern India Science Fair (EISF) along with the 23rd Science & Engineering Fair (SEF) 2026 from January 13 to January 16, 2026. One of the largest and most anticipated scientific events in the region, the four-day fair aims to inspire innovation, nurture creativity, and promote scientific temper among students across Eastern India.

With a legacy dating back to 1975, the Eastern India Science Fair has grown into a premier platform for discovery-based learning. Responding to overwhelming participation and public interest, BITM expanded the initiative in 2002 by introducing the Science & Engineering Fair, enabling college and university students to showcase advanced technological innovations. Together, EISF and SEF have emerged as the biggest congregation of young scientific minds in Eastern India, attracting over 5,000 students and visitors annually.

The EISF-SEF 2026 will be organised around the central theme “STEM for Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat”, highlighting the role of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in nation-building and self-reliance. The sub-themes include Sustainable Agriculture, Waste Management and Alternatives to Plastic, Green Energy, Emerging Technologies, Recreational Mathematical Modelling, Health and Hygiene, and Water Conservation and Management, reflecting contemporary challenges and innovative solutions.

This multi-tier competitive event begins at the district level, progresses to the state level, and culminates in an inter-state exhibition at BITM, Kolkata. Students up to Class XII from schools across Eastern India can participate individually or in teams of two with their innovative models and exhibits. The fair is organised in collaboration with SCERT and Education Departments of Eastern Indian states, NCERT, New Delhi, and the Department of Youth Services, Government of West Bengal. For SEF, students from polytechnic institutes, engineering colleges, and universities receive direct institutional nominations.

The inauguration of EISF-SEF 2026 will take place on January 13 at 3 PM, with Prof. Bikramjit Basu, Director of CSIR–Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Sangram Bagh of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics as the Guest of Honour. The exhibition will be open to the public from January 13 (4 PM–5 PM), January 14–15 (10 AM–5 PM), and January 16 (10 AM–3.30 PM).

The fair will conclude with the Valediction and Prize Distribution Ceremony on January 16 at 4 PM, graced by Shri Rajib Sarkar, General Manager, Indian Oil, as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour will include Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, former Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University and Chairman of BITM’s Executive Committee; Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India; and Shri Debdeep Mukherjee, Vice President (Audit & Corporate Affairs), Chandra’s Chemical Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and CEO, Executive Tower Properties Pvt. Ltd.

The exhibition will showcase state-level winning projects by school students from Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, alongside innovative college and university-level models and projects. In total, over 100 models and 25 projects created by around 350 students will be displayed at the BITM premises. Complementing the exhibition, the fair will also host Inter-State Quiz Contests, Meet the Scientists sessions, educational excursions, inter-state cultural programmes, and science shows, making it a holistic learning experience.

By bringing together students, educators, scientists, technologists, and the general public, Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair 2026 promises to be a vibrant celebration of curiosity, innovation, and scientific excellence—reinforcing BITM’s mission to inspire young minds and strengthen India’s scientific ecosystem.