MPESB Releases MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 at esb.mp.gov.in; Prelims on January 16

Summary Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in According to the official schedule, the MP Police SI preliminary examination will be conducted on January 16, 2026, at various examination centres across Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Subedar admit card 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

According to the official schedule, the MP Police SI preliminary examination will be conducted on January 16, 2026, at various examination centres across Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number, date of birth, and other required registration details. After downloading, candidates are advised to take a clear printout and carry it to the examination centre.

The admit card contains important information such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, roll number, photograph, and signature. Candidates are instructed to verify all details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link for MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof along with the admit card on the exam day. Electronic devices and gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Applicants are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.