winter vacations

Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till January 15 Due to Winter Vacation: DoE

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
15:03 PM

File Image

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 15 as part of the winter vacation announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi. The dates are in line with the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 session and apply to all schools across the national capital.

The winter break, which began on January 1, was scheduled keeping in mind the harsh winter conditions typically experienced in Delhi during early January. Cold mornings, dense fog, and low visibility often make commuting difficult, particularly for young students who attend school during early hours.

According to the DoE’s academic calendar, regular classes will resume only after the winter vacation ends on January 15. The calendar is issued in advance to help schools plan holidays, examinations, and academic activities smoothly throughout the year.

Winter vacations in Delhi are primarily intended to protect students from extreme cold, especially children in primary and middle classes. Prolonged exposure to low temperatures during morning hours can lead to health issues such as colds, coughs, and respiratory problems.

The Directorate of Education follows a uniform winter vacation schedule for all schools to ensure consistency and to avoid confusion among parents, students, and school authorities. The measure is part of the government’s broader effort to prioritise student health and safety during severe weather conditions.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
15:05 PM
winter vacations School holidays delhi schools
