PPPSC Declares Punjab PCS Prelims Result 2025; Mains Exam Schedule to Be Announced Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
15:15 PM

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the result of the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025 on January 10, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

The result has been released in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination. The document also mentions the marks obtained in the Prelims exam along with category-wise cut-off marks. No individual scorecards will be sent to candidates via post or email.

The Punjab PCS Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on December 7, 2025, as part of the Punjab Civil Service Combined Competitive Examination 2025, which is held to recruit officers for various Punjab government services. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims stage have been shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process.

Qualified candidates are advised to check their roll numbers carefully in the result PDF and begin their preparation for the Mains examination. The Mains exam schedule will be announced separately on the PPSC website in due course. Candidates can use the Ctrl + F function to quickly search for their roll number in the PDF.

Punjab PCS Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website at www.ppsc.gov.in
  • Go to the Results section on the homepage
  • Click on the link for Punjab Civil Service Combined Competitive Exam 2025 Prelims Result
  • Open the PDF and search for your roll number
  • Download and print the result for future reference

The Punjab PCS 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 322 posts across various departments. Key positions include Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Excise and Taxation Officer, Tehsildar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Food and Civil Supplies Officer, and District Probation Officer, among others.

The selection process consists of three stages—the Preliminary examination, the Mains examination, and a personal interview. Candidates who successfully clear all three stages will be appointed to the respective Punjab Civil Service posts.

PPSC Punjab Public Service Commission Results out
