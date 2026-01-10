School Events

Annual Day Programme 2025 Celebrated with Grandeur at St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
13:22 PM

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

Summary
The event was a grand celebration showcasing the talents of Montessori and primary students of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School
The much awaited Annual Day Programme 2025 was held on 20th December, 2025.The theme for this year was “Heritage of India”. It was a spectacular evening that left the audience in awe. The event was a grand celebration showcasing the talents of Montessori and primary students of St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School. The function commenced with a grand welcome of our chief guest Shri. Chitradip Sen, S.D.O. of Baruipur and guests of honour, Rev. Bro. Satheesh K. Don, Provincial superior of Ranchi province and Rev. Bro. James T. K., founder principal of St. Montfort's senior secondary school.

The annual concert commenced on an auspicious note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a soulful prayer song and a graceful welcome dance presented by the students of the Primary section. After the welcome dance, the Principal, Bro. Jayapal Reddy addressed the gathering with a warm and inspiring welcome speech. The performances by the students of Montessori and Classes I to V were very impressive and well appreciated. As the night drew to a close, the stunning performances of Orchestra and Grand Finale brought the concert to a peak. During the annual concert, the academic toppers of the board examinations were honoured and felicitated by Bro.Satheesh K. Don, Provincial Superior of Ranchi.

Another event where “THE ART OF EXPRESSION MEETS THE SCIENCE OF INNOVATION” which took place in the month of December was the Annual Exhibition and School Fete named Mont Exibido’2025.

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School organized a grand Exhibition on Literature, Robotics, Electronics, and NCC on December 13, 2025, celebrating students’ talent across diverse fields. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Bishop Shyamol Bose who applauded the school’s efforts in fostering all-round development among its learners.

The Literature Exhibition, featuring works in Hindi, Bengali, and English, highlighted students’ creativity through poems, essays, dramatizations, and author studies. The displays beautifully showcased the richness of language and culture.

The Robotics and Electronics Exhibition drew wide attention with innovative working models such as automatic doors, smart dustbins, and sensor-based systems, reflecting students’ skills in science, technology, and innovation.

Adding a patriotic touch, the NCC cadets of the school presented a display on discipline, national service, and leadership, demonstrating the values of unity and dedication instilled through their training. Their presentation inspired all to uphold the spirit of responsibility and teamwork.

School Fete with game & food stall and open musical session added a festive vibe to the environment.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
13:23 PM
School Events St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School annual day
