BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Squid Game-Themed Fest of Fun, Food and Entrepreneurship

Summary The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) brought back the excitement with Carnival 2025, a two-day extravaganza held on February 25 and February 26. Reviving its legacy as a crowd favorite, this year’s ‘Squid Game’-inspired theme turned the campus into a buzzing hotspot, attracting thousands from across the city.

Glimpses from the two day extravaganza. BESC Kolkata

Grand Opening and Entertainment Extravaganza

The carnival officially kicked off at 5 PM on February 25, with Professor Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, inaugurating the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Professor Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs performing in the Carnival. BESC Kolkata

The first day saw a staggering 2,500+ visitors, with many more waiting outside. The highlight was a captivating performance by The Backstage Siblings, India’s first jamming band, whose soulful music left the crowd spellbound.

Day two welcomed over 1,000 attendees, featuring a mesmerising performance by The Retrocats, a Kolkata-based band specializing in retro Bollywood hits.

Adding to the excitement were open mic sessions, where students showcased their talents in music, comedy, and poetry, overcoming stage fright and embracing the spotlight.

A Platform for Student Entrepreneurs

With packed game stalls, long queues, and sold-out products, Carnival 2025 was an unparalleled success. BESC Kolkata

Staying true to its vision of promoting entrepreneurship, the carnival featured 30 vibrant stalls, each run by students eager to showcase their business skills. The setup included - 10 food stalls offering everything from spicy street food to delicious desserts, 7 game stalls packed with engaging challenges and interactive fun. 13 accessory stalls selling clothes, perfumes, handbags, sunglasses, posters, wax hand statues, and more.

With packed game stalls, long queues, and sold-out products, Carnival 2025 was an unparalleled success. As the event concluded, echoes of laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories filled the air.