Indradhanush 2025: Children Discover their Superpowers at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Fest

Indradhanush 2025, the annual inter-school fest hosted by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy once again distinguished itself as a celebration with a difference. Reflecting the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the fest emphasized holistic development, collaboration and experiential learning.

Indradhanush 2025, Where Heroes Shine, was held successfully on Thursday, 7th August, 2025 in the school premises under the expert mentorship of the Director of the academy, Ms. Meena Kak and the effective implementation by the coordinators of the Pre-primary and Primary Departments, Ms. Mitali Mukhopadhyay and Ms. Sohini Mitra Jain respectively. Leading schools from across the city—including Akshar School, Birla High School (Mukundapur), Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Modern High School for Girls, Ruby Park Public School, South City International School, South Point School, Sri Sri Academy, St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Sushila Birla Girls’ School and The BSS School—participated with great enthusiasm alongside the host school.

Upholding its legacy of innovation, this year’s edition focused primarily on ‘the little superheroes’- the children. It provided a platform for students of classes II to V to harness their energy, enthusiasm and creativity thereby unleashing their innate ability to create a positive change around them. The participants were inspired to view themselves as young ambassadors—kind, responsible and confident individuals with the potential to achieve great things and contribute to making the world a better place.

The innovative participation format that sets Indradhanush apart from all other inter school fests continued this year, with emphasis on teamwork and multidisciplinary learning. Each school sent two teams of four students from Classes II to V. These teams were then reorganized through a lottery system to form twelve new mixed-school teams, each consisting of eight members. This restructuring fostered collaboration, nullified institutional barriers and encouraged peer learning—nurturing critical thinking, creativity and cooperative skills.

The inauguration ceremony featured a soulful fusion performance by the school choir that captivated the audience with its melody and energy. Ms. Jaya Misra, the Principal of the academy emphasized the need for students to discover their inner superhero qualities. This was followed by a captivating dance performance that conveyed the message that a true superhero is someone who embraces failure, learns from it and rises stronger through perseverance—someone who is committed not just to personal growth but also to uplifting others.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Madan Mohan Chakraborty, MD & CEO, Iskraemeco India Private Limited, took a moment to appreciate the beautiful hand-drawn and hand-painted artwork used to decorate the venue, saying it was a testament to the creativity and talent of the young participants. Emphasizing the importance of innovation, Mr. Chakraborty remarked that it often occurs when individuals seek to break away from repetition and try to explore new ideas. The fest was then declared open by him.

With the declaration of the 12 teams, named after the qualities that have the power to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, the enthusiastic participants plunged into the competition with vigour, proudly sporting their capes, wrist bands, head gears and the specially designed badges with their team names. Encouraged by their teacher in-charge, each team took turns to engage in well thought-out activities in different ‘bases’ created on the theme of Superheroes – Where Heroes Shine.

The activities highlighted the different qualities which when imbibed have the power to elevate a person to the stature of a superhero. Rescue Rush challenged participants to embark on a heroic mission to protect planet Earth, relying on their teamwork, agility and bravery. In the Trials of the Titans, the eager participants overcame all hurdles through co-operation and collaboration to choose super qualities like kindness and empathy to help enrich the world. Empathy Hero Hunt was a delightful experience where students stepped into the shoes of superheroes, using creativity to act out and solve real-life challenges through empathy, care, and teamwork. Mission Hear-O put participants' listening abilities to the test, encouraging them to tune in, observe keenly, and truly understand their surroundings before undertaking the task of helping someone in distress. The Caring Squad offered a fun yet thoughtful opportunity for children to express their creativity while exploring ways to contribute positively to the world around them. Relay of Champions celebrated physical strength, agility and discipline—key traits that help build a resilient mindset capable of overcoming any challenge.

The exciting and fun filled day, unique in its concept and execution, reached its pinnacle of excitement and thrill when the most awaited prize distribution was held. Team Mercy Masters comprising students of South City International School and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy secured the first prize. The second prize was awarded to team Peace Protectors with students of Mahadevi Birla World Academy and Ruby Park Public School. The third prize went to team Truth Titans formed by students of St Xavier’s Collegiate School and Sri Sri Academy.

In keeping with the tradition of the fest, all participants were awarded certificates of participation along with gift hampers containing specially designed souvenirs that reflected the theme of the event—serving as lasting mementos of their enriching experience. Teacher representatives of the participating schools were also presented with gift hampers as a gesture of appreciation. Indradhanush 2025 concluded with smiles, memories and a renewed belief that all children are superheroes ready to bring about positive changes in the environment they thrive in.