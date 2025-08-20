AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who take part in the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment results on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round must confirm their seat and report at the allotted college by August 25, 2025, up to 5 PM

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi issued the Round 2 seat allotment results for admissions into B.Sc Paramedical courses. Candidates who take part in the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment results on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round must confirm their seat and report at the allotted college by August 25, 2025, up to 5 PM. Candidates must carry the Offer Letter (downloaded from the online seat allocation portal), Seat Allocation Letter/Slip, and deposit original certificates or a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 1 Lakh only in the name of AIIMS MAIN GRANT, payable at Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, along with photocopies of certificates.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to check AIIMS B.SC Paramedical Round 2 seat allotment

3. The Round 2 seat allotment PDF will be displayed on your screen

4. Check your roll number and allotted college

5. Download the seat allotment PDF

6. Keep a printout for future reference

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link