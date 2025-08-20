Rajya Sabha

No Freeze on New Medical Colleges or MBBS Seat Hikes for 2025-26: Government Clarifies in Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
15:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
NMC has not taken any decision regarding freeze on the approval for new medical colleges and increase in MBBS seats for the academic year 2025-26, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday
Institutions may submit their applications only if they meet all the requirements outlined in the Minimum Standard Requirements issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) or the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) as applicable

The National Medical Commission has not taken any decision regarding freeze on the approval for new medical colleges and increase in MBBS seats for the academic year 2025-26, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing information provided by NMC.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that NMC has implemented a structured and transparent process to evaluate and approve applications related to approval of seats in medical colleges/ institutions.

Listing the steps taken by the medical commission in the process, Patel said each year, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), NMC invites applications exclusively through an online portal for establishing a new medical college/ institution offering undergraduate courses and increasing the number of UG seats in existing institutions, or for starting new postgraduate courses or increasing the number of seats in existing PG courses as per sections 28 and 29 of the NMC Act, 2019 and requisite provisions of the 'Establishment of Medical institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations 2023'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Institutions may submit their applications only if they meet all the requirements outlined in the Minimum Standard Requirements issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) or the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) as applicable, Patel said.

"Upon receiving an application, the MARB conducts preliminary scrutiny and in case of deficiencies, a show cause notice (SCN) is issued to the concerned college, allowing them to address and rectify the issues," Patel said.

The assessment of the medical colleges is carried out by randomly selected pool of expert assessors to maintain objectivity and impartiality in the evaluation process, she said in her written reply.

Further, Section 14 of Establishment of Medical institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023 provides that with respect to assessment for permission, the MARB may utilise such methods that include, but not to be limited to, verification of documents in digital or another form, Aadhaar-based attendance register, verification of live video feed, photographs, Hospital Management Information System data, or a surprise physical assessment, etc, she said.

The assessments are examined by reports scrutinizers/experts. If further shortcomings are identified, the institution is issued an SCN in accordance with the proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 28 of the NMC Act, providing an additional opportunity for compliance.

Letter of Permission is granted only to those institutions that fully comply with all relevant provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the regulations, guidelines issued thereunder by the Commission from time to time, Patel stated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
15:06 PM
Rajya Sabha National Medical Council (NMC) MBBS
Similar stories
NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Cancelled After Centre Bans Admissions at Burh. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT- Direct Link Inside

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Exam 2025 Date Announced at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Read Co. . .

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today! Exam on Sept 28

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Cancelled After Centre Bans Admissions at Burh. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT- Direct Link Inside

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Exam 2025 Date Announced at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Read Co. . .

Maharashtra government

BMC Flags Fake Social Media Message on School Closures Amid Rain Alert

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Close SBI Clerk Registration 2025 Soon at sbi.co.in- Read Deta. . .

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today! Exam on Sept 28

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality