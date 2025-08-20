BPSC Assistant Section Officer Exam 2025 Date Announced at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Read Complete Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and check the schedule As per the latest notice issued by the commission, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2025, across 11 districts of Bihar

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the examination date for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and check the schedule.

As per the latest notice issued by the commission, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2025, across 11 districts of Bihar. The examination will be conducted in a single shift - from 12 noon to 2:15 PM, wherein candidates will take the General Knowledge paper.

A total of 41 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The posts fall under Pay Level 7, with a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. To be eligible, candidates need to possess a graduation degree from a recognized university. The age limit of candidates as on August 1, 2025, should be minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years for unreserved category male candidates, 40 years for backward classes (both male & female) and unreserved category female candidates, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates (both male and female).

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission stated that if any discrepancies are found in the information provided by a candidate in the application forms of preliminary and main examination, he/she will not be allowed to sit for the main examination.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.