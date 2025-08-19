Salesforce & SNU Launch AI-Powered Academia-Industry Hub to Train Students in AI & CRM Skills

Summary In a landmark step for industry-academia collaboration in Eastern India, Salesforce, the world’s number one AI CRM, joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to launch a cutting-edge Salesforce Lab on campus. The initiative aims to empower students with in-demand skills in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a landmark step for industry-academia collaboration in Eastern India, Salesforce, the world’s number one AI CRM, joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to launch a cutting-edge Salesforce Lab on campus. The initiative aims to empower around 1,000 students annually with in-demand skills in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The collaboration introduces a customised Salesforce curriculum across diverse disciplines, including engineering, management, media, and agriculture. Students will gain exposure to Salesforce platforms such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce through hands-on labs, Trailhead-powered learning, and integrated coursework. The program also paves the way for globally recognised certifications and industry readiness.

Speaking on the initiative, Kamal Kanth, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “This collaboration with Sister Nivedita University is more than a skills initiative; it’s a blueprint for what industry-academia alignment should look like in the age of AI. By embedding real-world CRM and AI capabilities into the curriculum, we’re enabling students to graduate with industry-recognized skills, certifications, and pathways to meaningful careers.”

Salesforce, with its Workforce Development Partner Bong Bong Academy, has facilitated the program through licensing support, curriculum co-development, and faculty training. A Train-the-Trainer program ensures that SNU faculty are equipped to mentor students, while learners gain mentorship, certifications, and access to career pathways with Salesforce partner companies.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group and Dean, School of Engineering at SNU, emphasised, “This isn’t just an upskilling effort. It’s a movement. A movement that equips learners from Bengal—and beyond—with the confidence, global skill sets, and entrepreneurial mindset to become creators of the digital economy. We are proud to align this with the spirit of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and with Salesforce’s bold ambition to empower 1 million learners in India with digital and AI capabilities by 2030.”

Beyond student training, SNU is also exploring the adoption of Tableau and other Salesforce solutions to drive campus-wide digital transformation. With Trailhead-powered pathways, live industry projects, and internship opportunities, the Salesforce program positions Sister Nivedita University as a future-ready hub of digital learning and innovation in Eastern India.