Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce & SNU Launch AI-Powered Academia-Industry Hub to Train Students in AI & CRM Skills

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
16:08 PM

Salesforce

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a landmark step for industry-academia collaboration in Eastern India, Salesforce, the world’s number one AI CRM, joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to launch a cutting-edge Salesforce Lab on campus.
The initiative aims to empower students with in-demand skills in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a landmark step for industry-academia collaboration in Eastern India, Salesforce, the world’s number one AI CRM, joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to launch a cutting-edge Salesforce Lab on campus. The initiative aims to empower around 1,000 students annually with in-demand skills in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The collaboration introduces a customised Salesforce curriculum across diverse disciplines, including engineering, management, media, and agriculture. Students will gain exposure to Salesforce platforms such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce through hands-on labs, Trailhead-powered learning, and integrated coursework. The program also paves the way for globally recognised certifications and industry readiness.

Speaking on the initiative, Kamal Kanth, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “This collaboration with Sister Nivedita University is more than a skills initiative; it’s a blueprint for what industry-academia alignment should look like in the age of AI. By embedding real-world CRM and AI capabilities into the curriculum, we’re enabling students to graduate with industry-recognized skills, certifications, and pathways to meaningful careers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Salesforce, with its Workforce Development Partner Bong Bong Academy, has facilitated the program through licensing support, curriculum co-development, and faculty training. A Train-the-Trainer program ensures that SNU faculty are equipped to mentor students, while learners gain mentorship, certifications, and access to career pathways with Salesforce partner companies.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group and Dean, School of Engineering at SNU, emphasised, “This isn’t just an upskilling effort. It’s a movement. A movement that equips learners from Bengal—and beyond—with the confidence, global skill sets, and entrepreneurial mindset to become creators of the digital economy. We are proud to align this with the spirit of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and with Salesforce’s bold ambition to empower 1 million learners in India with digital and AI capabilities by 2030.”

Beyond student training, SNU is also exploring the adoption of Tableau and other Salesforce solutions to drive campus-wide digital transformation. With Trailhead-powered pathways, live industry projects, and internship opportunities, the Salesforce program positions Sister Nivedita University as a future-ready hub of digital learning and innovation in Eastern India.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
16:09 PM
Sister Nivedita University Salesforce
Similar stories
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Indradhanush 2025: Children Discover their Superpowers at Lakshmipat Singhania Academ. . .

Ham radio

SNU and OSCAR India Empower Students with HAM Radio Skills and Space Communication

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata ushers in Class of 2025 with values, vision and global pathw. . .

IIT Kharagpur

New IIT Kharagpur Centre to Empower Rural & Semi-Urban Youths with Healthcare Trainin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details H. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule I. . .

WB TET

WB TET 2022 Qualified Aspirants Protest in Salt Lake, Demand Immediate Recruitment

NEET counselling

DME Tamil Nadu Declares TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025- De. . .

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Indradhanush 2025: Children Discover their Superpowers at Lakshmipat Singhania Academ. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Cabinet Reforms Govt Job Recruitment Fees, Waives Mains Fee- Read Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality