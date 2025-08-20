State Bank of India to Close SBI Clerk Registration 2025 Soon at sbi.co.in- Read Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk 2026 on the official website, sbi.co.in This recruitment drive is for 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close online registrations for Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk 2026 on the official website, sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive is for 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank. As per the schedule, the deadline to fill the application is August 26, but candidates are advised to apply before the last date to avoid any website-related issues.

To be eligible, candidates must be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or must have an equivalent qualification. Also, candidates who are between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025 can apply for this recruitment drive, which means they must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive). Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.

Those with integrated dual degrees should ensure that the date of passing the dual degree is on or before December 31, 2025. Candidates who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally. If provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

The application fee is Rs 750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.