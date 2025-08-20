Maharashtra government

BMC Flags Fake Social Media Message on School Closures Amid Rain Alert

PTI
PTI
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
13:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The civic body clarified it has not issued any school closure message for August 20
The civic body also attached an image of the

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said a message, claiming schools and colleges in the metropolis would remain closed on Wednesday in view of a 'red' rain alert warning, was fake.

The civic body clarified it has not issued any school closure message for August 20.

"This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," the BMC said through a post on social media platforms X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body also attached an image of the "fake" message, designed to appear like an official post from the civic body's verified account, which was widely circulated on social media platforms during the day.

The image in circulation on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms stated that all schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs would remain shut on August 20 due to a 'red' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The civic administration said the IMD has given an orange alert for August 20, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Mumbai along with neighbouring Thane, and Palghar district.

A red alert has been issued for adjoining Raigad district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
13:50 PM
Maharashtra government BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) school closure Mumbai rains
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today! Exam on Sept 28

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Close SBI Clerk Registration 2025 Soon at sbi.co.in- Read Deta. . .

IIT Bombay

Exclusive GenAI Training for Women: IIT Bombay’s DSSE Rolls Out 3-Day Course

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

Indira Gandhi National Open University Issues IGNOU December TEE 2025 Datesheet; Chec. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Close SBI Clerk Registration 2025 Soon at sbi.co.in- Read Deta. . .

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today! Exam on Sept 28

IIT Bombay

Exclusive GenAI Training for Women: IIT Bombay’s DSSE Rolls Out 3-Day Course

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

Indira Gandhi National Open University Issues IGNOU December TEE 2025 Datesheet; Chec. . .

UGC

UGC Asks HEIs to Discontinue ODL/Online Mode for Healthcare and Allied Courses - Deta. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Round-II Upgradation & Spot Admission Schedule Released

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality