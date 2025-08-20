BMC Flags Fake Social Media Message on School Closures Amid Rain Alert

Summary The civic body clarified it has not issued any school closure message for August 20 The civic body also attached an image of the

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said a message, claiming schools and colleges in the metropolis would remain closed on Wednesday in view of a 'red' rain alert warning, was fake.

The civic body clarified it has not issued any school closure message for August 20.

"This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," the BMC said through a post on social media platforms X.

The civic body also attached an image of the "fake" message, designed to appear like an official post from the civic body's verified account, which was widely circulated on social media platforms during the day.

The image in circulation on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms stated that all schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs would remain shut on August 20 due to a 'red' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The civic administration said the IMD has given an orange alert for August 20, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Mumbai along with neighbouring Thane, and Palghar district.

A red alert has been issued for adjoining Raigad district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.