NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Cancelled After Centre Bans Admissions at Burhanpur Dental College

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
14:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has cancelled the entire Round 1 seat allotment result of the MP NEET UG 2025 counselling, following directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to halt admissions at Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Burhanpur.

The decision impacts over 15,897 candidates who were included in the state NEET UG merit list. The original seat allotment was declared on August 18, but will now be reissued after the removal of 100 BDS seats from the Burhanpur dental college.

In an official order dated August 14, the Ministry cited non-compliance with Dental Council of India (DCI) norms as the reason for the admission ban. “Considering the revised recommendations of DCI, the Central Government has decided to stop admissions to the BDS course at Guru Gobind Singh College… for the AY 2025-26,” the notice read. It also warned that any admissions made in violation would be considered “irregular” under the Dentists Act, 1948.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 43 medical and dental colleges, including 18 government and 25 private institutions.

The state counselling committee has announced that a revised seat allotment list will be published on August 20, and the admission process will resume at 3 PM the same day.

Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
14:59 PM
NEET counselling MP NEET UG 2025 NEET UG 2025
