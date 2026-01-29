women safety

Techno Main Salt Lake & Geekonix to Host Walkathon 2026 Promoting Women Safety and Empowerment

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
15:40 PM

TMSL

Summary
Geekonix, the official science and technology club of Techno Main Salt Lake, is set to organise a large-scale social awareness walkathon titled “Step Forward for Women Safety & Empowerment” on January 31 at 9:00 AM in front of the G-Series Ground. The initiative aims to highlight the urgent need for women’s safety, equality, and dignity while encouraging collective participation in building a safer society.

The walkathon is expected to witness active participation from students, faculty members, and volunteers, creating a unified platform to amplify the message of empowerment and social responsibility. Participants will carry awareness placards and slogans, spreading messages of solidarity and advocacy for gender justice. The event has been designed to engage young minds and inspire them to take responsibility as change-makers in society.

According to the organising team, the objective of the walkathon goes beyond symbolic participation. It seeks to initiate meaningful dialogue on women’s rights and safety, while fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity. The organisers believe that public engagement initiatives such as this play a crucial role in shaping societal attitudes and promoting sustainable change.

Geekonix, known for organising East India’s second-largest technical festival, Edge, has consistently combined technological innovation with social impact initiatives. Through this walkathon, the organisation reiterates its commitment to using youth-driven platforms for community welfare and social reform.

College authorities and faculty members have been invited to extend their support and actively participate in the march. The organisers expressed confidence that the initiative will leave a strong impact on the campus community and beyond, strengthening awareness and inspiring action toward creating a safer and more empowered future for women.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
16:00 PM
women safety Techno Main Saltlake Walkathon
