Second Batch Announced for IIM Mumbai’s Strategic Finance Programme - Who Can Apply?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2026
15:39 PM
Summary
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has announced the launch of Batch 2 of its Executive Programme in Corporate and Strategic Finance.
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has announced the launch of Batch 2 of its Executive Programme in Corporate and Strategic Finance, following the successful completion of its inaugural cohort.

The move comes at a time when India’s finance function is undergoing rapid transformation. Today’s finance professionals are expected to go beyond reporting and compliance to actively support capital allocation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, governance, and long-term value creation. This shift has intensified the need for leaders who can seamlessly integrate financial insight with strategic business decision-making.

The first batch of the Executive Programme drew senior professionals with an average experience of over 12 years, representing leadership roles across finance, consulting, auditing, operations, entrepreneurship, and corporate management.

Participants came from diverse functional domains, including finance, accounting, auditing, market risk, due diligence, corporate compliance, sales and marketing, account management, and technology-driven roles. The cohort also represented a broad industry mix—financial services, information technology, consulting and professional services, real estate and construction, manufacturing and engineering, and education—fostering cross-industry peer learning and strategic exchange.

Encouraged by this strong response, IIM Mumbai has expanded the initiative with a second batch, aiming to further strengthen the pipeline of strategic finance leaders in India.

The programme offers a rigorous and industry-aligned learning journey that includes:

  • Executive alumni status from IIM Mumbai upon successful completion (subject to attendance criteria)
  • Certificate of completion from IIM Mumbai
  • 2–3 days of intensive on-campus immersion at the Mumbai campus
  • Live online sessions led by experienced IIM Mumbai faculty
  • A pedagogy blending conceptual depth with practical application
  • Peer-to-peer learning enriched by mentoring from industry experts and guest speakers

Participants benefit from experiential learning methods such as case discussions, hands-on exercises, and interactive sessions that bridge theory with practice.

Who Can Apply?

The programme is open to:

  • Graduates or Diploma holders (10+2+3) with a minimum of two years of work experience
  • Candidates with at least 50% marks in Graduation/Diploma
  • Professionals holding CA, CS, ICWA or CMA qualifications

It is particularly suited for finance professionals, business managers, entrepreneurs and senior leaders seeking to play a more influential role in organisational growth and leadership decision-making.

The programme is being offered in collaboration with Jaro Education as the marketing partner, ensuring broader outreach to professionals across industries.

Admissions for Batch 2 are currently open and will close soon. The programme is scheduled to commence on April 4, 2026.

IIM Mumbai Indian Institute of Management Executive Programme
