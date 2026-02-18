22nd Edition of Pragyan ’26 Returns to NIT Tiruchirappalli with Theme “Anachronia”

Summary National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli is gearing up for the 22nd edition of Pragyan, its Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest. Scheduled from February 19 to 22, Pragyan ’26 arrives with the compelling central theme “Anachronia”.

The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli is gearing up for the 22nd edition of Pragyan, its Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest. Scheduled from February 19 to 22, Pragyan ’26 arrives with the compelling central theme “Anachronia”, promising four days of innovation, collaboration, and high-energy experiences.

Recognised as one of the institution’s proudest legacies, Pragyan is both ISO 9001 and ISO 20121 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and sustainable event practices. Over the years, the fest has evolved into a national platform that inspires students, challenges limits, and celebrates the spirit of technological advancement.

A highlight of Pragyan is OpenHouse, a two-day exhibition that showcases cutting-edge student projects from multiple departments and technical clubs. The platform allows innovators to present their ideas, demonstrate real-world applications, and attract the attention of faculty members and potential investors—bridging the gap between campus concepts and practical implementation.

At the national level, Ingenium serves as a flagship technical contest that attracts aspiring innovators from across India. Designed to spark fresh ideas across fields crucial to societal growth, Ingenium fosters creative problem-solving and interdisciplinary thinking.

Complementing it is Sangam, Pragyan’s premier hardware hackathon, where students of NIT Trichy tackle real-world challenges through hands-on solutions. Notably, both hackathons feature problem statements issued by the Indian Navy, adding a layer of real-world strategic relevance.

With a combined prize pool of approximately ₹3,00,000, these competitions draw nearly 1,600+ participants from over 200 colleges across India, cementing their status as some of the nation’s most significant student-run technical contests.

Pragyan’s programming spans seven diverse clusters, covering management, coding, hardware, robotics, and more—ensuring there is something for every enthusiast.

Workshops are conducted in collaboration with globally recognised brands such as Linux, Samsung, and Mercedes-Benz.

Adding intellectual depth to the fest are guest lectures by distinguished personalities including Seema Alavi, Anbarasan Thangavelu, Ravi Balakrishna, and Deepika Bhardwaj, who will share insights from their professional journeys.

Among the most anticipated events is Crossfire, Pragyan’s flagship debate forum. The event convenes eminent political and social voices, including Harish Mahadevan, Aishwariya Manivanan, Rashmi Samant, Rahul Easwar, A. R. Venkatachalapathy, and Apoorv Anand.

Beyond competitions and celebrations, Pragyan continues to prioritise social impact. Its outreach initiatives include the Pragyan Blog on Medium and the Pragyan Podcast on Spotify, fostering transparent communication and encouraging academic curiosity on a global platform.

The Social Responsibility team’s flagship initiative, Techids, has reached 400+ students across four neighbouring schools in Trichy, offering technical workshops and early exposure to innovation. Through Bag of Delight, the team engaged 300 students at Kattur Matriculation School and is set to conduct similar programmes at Al Hauda Orphanage, reinforcing Pragyan’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Balancing technology with entertainment, Pragyan’s Infotainment wing curates electrifying experiences—from fire and light spectacles to aerial stunts and grand pro shows. This year’s lineup features dynamic acts such as The Unique Crew, Akhil Nair, fluteboxers, and the spectacular Laser Man Show, ensuring the festive spirit remains at its peak.

As Pragyan ’26 – Anachronia prepares to unfold from February 19–22, it promises not just to celebrate technology and management, but to redefine them—one idea, one debate, and one breakthrough at a time.