Telangana Open School Society Releases TOSS SSC, Inter Timetable 2026; Exams from April 20

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations for April–May 2026. Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.
As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode. Practical examinations will be held from April 28 to May 5, 2026.
The exams will be conducted in two shifts:
- Morning Shift: 9 am to 12 noon
- Afternoon Shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
TOSS SSC Timetable 2026 (Class 10)
April 20
- Morning: Telugu, Tamil, Oriya
- Afternoon: Psychology, Marathi, Kannada
April 21
- Morning: English
- Afternoon: Indian Culture and Heritage
April 22
- Morning: Mathematics
- Afternoon: Business Studies
April 24
- Morning: Science and Technology
- Afternoon: Hindi
April 25
- Morning: Social Studies
- Afternoon: Urdu
April 26
- Morning: Economics
- Afternoon: Home Science
April 27
- Morning: All vocational subjects (Theory: 9 am–11 am; PSTT: 9 am–12 noon)
- Afternoon: Vocational practicals (2:30 pm–5:30 pm; PSTT: 2:30 pm–4:30 pm)
TOSS Intermediate Timetable 2026 (Class 12)
April 20
- Morning: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi
- Afternoon: Arabic
April 21
- Morning: English
- Afternoon: Sociology
April 22
- Morning: Political Science
- Afternoon: Chemistry, Painting
April 24
- Morning: Commerce or Business Studies
- Afternoon: Physics, Psychology
April 25
- Morning: History
- Afternoon: Mathematics, Geography
April 26
- Morning: Economics, Mass Communication, Biology
- Afternoon: Accountancy, Home Science
April 27
Morning: All vocational subjects (theory)
Students are advised to carefully review the timetable and prepare accordingly. The board has instructed candidates to report to examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their hall tickets on all exam days.