Telangana Open School Society (TOSS)

Telangana Open School Society Releases TOSS SSC, Inter Timetable 2026; Exams from April 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
16:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website — telanganaopenschool.org
As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations for April–May 2026. Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.

As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode. Practical examinations will be held from April 28 to May 5, 2026.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Morning Shift: 9 am to 12 noon
  • Afternoon Shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

TOSS SSC Timetable 2026 (Class 10)

April 20

  • Morning: Telugu, Tamil, Oriya
  • Afternoon: Psychology, Marathi, Kannada

April 21

  • Morning: English
  • Afternoon: Indian Culture and Heritage

April 22

  • Morning: Mathematics
  • Afternoon: Business Studies

April 24

  • Morning: Science and Technology
  • Afternoon: Hindi

April 25

  • Morning: Social Studies
  • Afternoon: Urdu

April 26

  • Morning: Economics
  • Afternoon: Home Science

April 27

  • Morning: All vocational subjects (Theory: 9 am–11 am; PSTT: 9 am–12 noon)
  • Afternoon: Vocational practicals (2:30 pm–5:30 pm; PSTT: 2:30 pm–4:30 pm)

TOSS Intermediate Timetable 2026 (Class 12)

April 20

  • Morning: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi
  • Afternoon: Arabic

April 21

  • Morning: English
  • Afternoon: Sociology

April 22

  • Morning: Political Science
  • Afternoon: Chemistry, Painting

April 24

  • Morning: Commerce or Business Studies
  • Afternoon: Physics, Psychology

April 25

  • Morning: History
  • Afternoon: Mathematics, Geography

April 26

  • Morning: Economics, Mass Communication, Biology
  • Afternoon: Accountancy, Home Science

April 27

Morning: All vocational subjects (theory)

Students are advised to carefully review the timetable and prepare accordingly. The board has instructed candidates to report to examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their hall tickets on all exam days.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
16:17 PM
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) TOSS SSC
Similar stories
Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on February 27

Punjab government

BFUHS Begins Punjab NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Apply by Feb 21

Results out

UNIRAJ Result 2026 Announced for UG Courses; Revaluation Scores Released at uniraj.ac. . .

Teacher Recruitment

Bihar to Recruit 45,000 Teachers Under TRE-4; 7,000 Special Educators Also Announced

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on February 27

Punjab government

BFUHS Begins Punjab NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Apply by Feb 21

Results out

UNIRAJ Result 2026 Announced for UG Courses; Revaluation Scores Released at uniraj.ac. . .

Teacher Recruitment

Bihar to Recruit 45,000 Teachers Under TRE-4; 7,000 Special Educators Also Announced

Railway recruitment

Western Railway Invites Applications for 5,349 Apprentice Posts; Registration From To. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Registration Begins - Portal to Remain Open for a Single . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality