Telangana Open School Society Releases TOSS SSC, Inter Timetable 2026; Exams from April 20

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations for April–May 2026. Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.

As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode. Practical examinations will be held from April 28 to May 5, 2026.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon Shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

TOSS SSC Timetable 2026 (Class 10)

April 20

Morning: Telugu, Tamil, Oriya

Afternoon: Psychology, Marathi, Kannada

April 21

Morning: English

Afternoon: Indian Culture and Heritage

April 22

Morning: Mathematics

Afternoon: Business Studies

April 24

Morning: Science and Technology

Afternoon: Hindi

April 25

Morning: Social Studies

Afternoon: Urdu

April 26

Morning: Economics

Afternoon: Home Science

April 27

Morning: All vocational subjects (Theory: 9 am–11 am; PSTT: 9 am–12 noon)

Afternoon: Vocational practicals (2:30 pm–5:30 pm; PSTT: 2:30 pm–4:30 pm)

TOSS Intermediate Timetable 2026 (Class 12)

April 20

Morning: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi

Afternoon: Arabic

April 21

Morning: English

Afternoon: Sociology

April 22

Morning: Political Science

Afternoon: Chemistry, Painting

April 24

Morning: Commerce or Business Studies

Afternoon: Physics, Psychology

April 25

Morning: History

Afternoon: Mathematics, Geography

April 26

Morning: Economics, Mass Communication, Biology

Afternoon: Accountancy, Home Science

April 27

Morning: All vocational subjects (theory)

Students are advised to carefully review the timetable and prepare accordingly. The board has instructed candidates to report to examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their hall tickets on all exam days.