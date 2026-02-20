Bihar to Recruit 45,000 Teachers Under TRE-4; 7,000 Special Educators Also Announced

Summary Since 2023, 2.58 lakh teachers have been recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under the TRE The government will appoint 7000 specialised teachers for state-run schools meant for physically challenged students

The Bihar government on Thursday announced in the assembly that it would recruit another 45,000 tutors in state-run schools under the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) in the coming months.

Besides, the government will appoint 7000 specialised teachers for state-run schools meant for physically challenged students.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar made this announcement in the state assembly while concluding the debate on the proposed budget of Rs 60,204.60 crore for the department for the year 2026-27.

The House passed the budget of the department by voice vote, even as all the opposition members walked out of the House maintaining that they were not convinced by the government's reply related to the education department.

"The government has decided to recruit another 45,000 teachers for its schools through TRE-4 in the coming months. In TRE-1 & 2, more than 1.70-lakh and more than 70,000 teachers were appointed, while in TRE-3 66,603 posts could be filled. Now, the government will soon initiate the process of recruitment of another 45,000 teachers under TRE-4," Kumar said.

Since 2023, 2.58 lakh teachers have been recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under the TRE. In addition, another 3.68 lakh non-commissioned teachers, appointed by local bodies, have been regularized, said the minister.

The BPSC conducts the test for primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary teachers in schools.

"We will also recruit 7000 specialised teachers for state-run schools meant for physically challenged students," he added.

The government is taking all possible measures to further strengthen school infrastructure and other facilities related to education centers in the state, he said.

"The government has also decided to open model schools in each block in the state in the coming financial year. The government will allocate Rs 800 crore for the construction of model schools and Rs 200 crore for developing old educational institutes as center of excellenace", said the minister.

While participating in the discussion, RJD MLA and former education minister Chandrashekhar, alleged that the NDA government in the state has failed to improve the quality of education as well as infrastructural facilities in the government-run schools in the state.

"Funds meant for improving infrastructural facilities in the government-run schools are not being properly utilised... .and corruption is rampant in the education department," he said.

