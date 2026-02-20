Railway recruitment

Western Railway Invites Applications for 5,349 Apprentice Posts; Registration From Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
14:20 PM

File Image

Summary
A total of 5,349 vacancies will be filled across various divisions and workshops
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (RRC-WR) — rrc-wr.com

Western Railway has invited online applications for Apprentice posts under its latest recruitment drive. A total of 5,349 vacancies will be filled across various divisions and workshops.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (RRC-WR) — rrc-wr.com.

Western Railway Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

  • Registration Begins: February 21, 2026
  • Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Western Railway Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have:

  • Passed Matriculation (Class 10) under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board.
  • Possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade affiliated with NCVT.

Age Limit:

  • Candidates must be between 15 to 24 years of age as on March 23, 2026.
  • Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

The selection of candidates will be based on a merit list, which will be prepared by calculating the average percentage of marks obtained in:

  • Matriculation (minimum 50% aggregate required), and
  • ITI examination

Equal weightage will be given to both qualifications while preparing the merit list.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for trade-wise vacancy details and other instructions before submitting their applications.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
14:22 PM
