Western Railway Invites Applications for 5,349 Apprentice Posts; Registration From Tomorrow

Summary A total of 5,349 vacancies will be filled across various divisions and workshops Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (RRC-WR) — rrc-wr.com

Western Railway has invited online applications for Apprentice posts under its latest recruitment drive. A total of 5,349 vacancies will be filled across various divisions and workshops.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (RRC-WR) — rrc-wr.com.

Western Railway Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Begins: February 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Western Railway Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have:

Passed Matriculation (Class 10) under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board.

Possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade affiliated with NCVT.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 15 to 24 years of age as on March 23, 2026.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

The selection of candidates will be based on a merit list, which will be prepared by calculating the average percentage of marks obtained in:

Matriculation (minimum 50% aggregate required), and

ITI examination

Equal weightage will be given to both qualifications while preparing the merit list.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for trade-wise vacancy details and other instructions before submitting their applications.