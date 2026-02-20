Brainware University’s Media, Multimedia & Digital Innovation Conclave 2026 Inspires Kolkata

Summary The Media, Multimedia, and Digital Innovation Conclave 2026, organised by Brainware University, was conducted successfully on February 7. It brought together some of the most influential voices from journalism, animation, digital media, and academia.

The Media, Multimedia, and Digital Innovation Conclave 2026, organised by Brainware University, was conducted successfully on February 7 at The Bengal Club, bringing together some of the most influential voices from journalism, animation, digital media, and academia. The high-profile gathering created a vibrant platform for dialogue on the rapidly transforming media and multimedia landscape shaped by digital innovation.

Eminent Media Leaders Grace the Conclave

The event witnessed the participation of distinguished personalities from leading media organisations. Among them were Ms. Moupia Nandy, Deputy Editor at Kolkata TV; Mr. Devdan Mitra, Editor of The Telegraph; and Mr. Snehasis Sur, President of Press Club of Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave also welcomed Mr. Debasish Chowdhuri, News Coordinator at ABP; Mr. Jayanta Ghoshal, Consulting Editor at NDTV; and Mr. Shiladitya Kar, Editor of Eisamay Digital. Their collective insights offered participants an in-depth understanding of newsroom evolution in the digital age.

Strong Representation from Animation & Creative Industries

The creative and animation sector was equally well represented. Mr. Subrata Roy, Founder–Director of Hitech Animation, Moople Institute of Animation & Design, and Tutopia, shared perspectives on skill development and industry readiness.

Joining him were Mr. Niloy Biswas, CEO of Wackytoons, and Mr. Subhra Chakraborty, Founder–Director of Animatezone, who highlighted the growing significance of animation and visual storytelling in contemporary media ecosystems.

The conclave created a vibrant platform for dialogue on the rapidly transforming media and multimedia landscape shaped by digital innovation. Brainware University

Digital Strategy, Technology & HR Insights

The conclave further featured Ms. Shampali Moulik, Assistant Editor (Feature) at Rabibar, published by Sangbad Pratidin; Ms. Asha Francis, HR Manager at Digitoons Media LLP; and Mr. Supriyo Chakraborty, AVP–Technical at TV9 Network.

Other notable participants included Ms. Kankana Ghosh from ARC Document Solutions and Mr. Sumit Pal, Head – Digital Marketing at Angel TV and Klikk. Their contributions expanded the discussion to include digital marketing, technical integration, content distribution strategies, and evolving audience engagement models.

At the heart of the conclave was a focused exploration of how digital innovation is redefining media and multimedia practices. Experts deliberated on the future of digital journalism, the expanding role of animation in storytelling, the rise of emerging content platforms, and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance user engagement.

Speakers emphasised that storytelling today is no longer confined to traditional platforms. Instead, it thrives in an interconnected ecosystem where technology influences how narratives are conceptualised, produced, distributed, and consumed. The discussions underscored that adaptability and innovation are key to sustaining relevance in the competitive digital landscape.

Ethical Storytelling in the Digital Age

A significant segment of the dialogue centred on ethical storytelling and responsible media practices. Industry leaders stressed that while digital tools enable greater creativity and wider reach, credibility and authenticity remain non-negotiable. They highlighted the need to balance technological advancement with cultural sensitivity and social responsibility.

The consensus was clear: innovation must complement integrity. Responsible journalism and ethical content creation continue to form the backbone of meaningful audience engagement in an era driven by algorithms and analytics.

By facilitating collaboration between academia and industry professionals, the Media, Multimedia, and Digital Innovation Conclave 2026 emerged as a dynamic forum for interdisciplinary exchange. The initiative reinforced Brainware University’s commitment to innovation-led education and its focus on preparing aspiring media professionals for a rapidly evolving digital world.

The successful conclusion of the conclave not only marked a milestone event for the university but also reaffirmed Kolkata’s position as a thriving hub for media, creativity, and digital transformation.