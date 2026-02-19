Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College, SRFTI Collaborate for 30-Hour Film Appreciation Course

Summary The course was an outcome of a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding that these two eminent institutes entered into The course conducted with SRFTI was a continuation of this seamless integration of literature and cinema that the department has consistently espoused over the years

To facilitate the process of industry-academia collaboration, Gokhale Memorial Girls' College Department of English conducted a 30-hours Film Appreciation Course with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Kolkata, from 17.12.2025 to 21.1.2026. The course was an outcome of a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding that these two eminent institutes entered into.

Previously, the English department organised commemorative events to observe the birth centenaries of stalwart filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, along with regular film screenings. The course conducted with SRFTI was a continuation of this seamless integration of literature and cinema that the department has consistently espoused over the years. It comprised ten sessions pertaining to film language, script writing, cinematography, editing, sound design, production design etc.

Faculty members from SRFTI, as per their areas of expertise, conducted the course. In addition to this, participants visited the SRFTI campus as part of a study visit which was also included in the course curriculum. Since the course was offered in blended mode it attracted participants from different parts of the country, including cities from Kerala, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow.

The principal of Gokhale Memorial Girls' College, Dr Atasi Karpha termed this collaboration as a "significant milestone" in the history of this college emphasizing its pertinence in the changing academic landscape. Representative from the SRFTI, Dr Prasenjit Ghosh, also emphasized the importance of film literacy in the era of skill-based learning and the significance of exposure to cinema in this rapidly changing society.

Dr Subham Dutta, the coordinator of the course and a faculty member of the Department of English, highlighted how such a course is instrumental in equipping the participants with an interdisciplinary mindset aligned with the frameworks of the New Education Policy.