SRFTI

Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College, SRFTI Collaborate for 30-Hour Film Appreciation Course

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2026
15:36 PM

Gokhale Memorial Girls' College

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The course was an outcome of a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding that these two eminent institutes entered into
The course conducted with SRFTI was a continuation of this seamless integration of literature and cinema that the department has consistently espoused over the years

To facilitate the process of industry-academia collaboration, Gokhale Memorial Girls' College Department of English conducted a 30-hours Film Appreciation Course with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Kolkata, from 17.12.2025 to 21.1.2026. The course was an outcome of a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding that these two eminent institutes entered into.

Previously, the English department organised commemorative events to observe the birth centenaries of stalwart filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, along with regular film screenings. The course conducted with SRFTI was a continuation of this seamless integration of literature and cinema that the department has consistently espoused over the years. It comprised ten sessions pertaining to film language, script writing, cinematography, editing, sound design, production design etc.

Faculty members from SRFTI, as per their areas of expertise, conducted the course. In addition to this, participants visited the SRFTI campus as part of a study visit which was also included in the course curriculum. Since the course was offered in blended mode it attracted participants from different parts of the country, including cities from Kerala, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The principal of Gokhale Memorial Girls' College, Dr Atasi Karpha termed this collaboration as a "significant milestone" in the history of this college emphasizing its pertinence in the changing academic landscape. Representative from the SRFTI, Dr Prasenjit Ghosh, also emphasized the importance of film literacy in the era of skill-based learning and the significance of exposure to cinema in this rapidly changing society.

Dr Subham Dutta, the coordinator of the course and a faculty member of the Department of English, highlighted how such a course is instrumental in equipping the participants with an interdisciplinary mindset aligned with the frameworks of the New Education Policy.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2026
15:36 PM
SRFTI Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Gokhale Memorial Girls College
Similar stories
NIT Trichy

22nd Edition of Pragyan ’26 Returns to NIT Tiruchirappalli with Theme “Anachronia. . .

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta, Gnothi Seauton Unveil Storytelling Course Focusing on Leadership and Pi. . .

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

ISI Marks 60th Convocation in Kolkata, Awards 568 Degrees Across Statistics and Allie. . .

Loreto College

Loreto College's National Seminar Explores Indian Knowledge Systems and Holistic Educ. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET Cell Extends MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline for MCA, MHMCT; Know . . .

NEET counselling

UP NEET PG 2025: Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Begins Feb 20; Allotment on Feb. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Allotment on Fe. . .

MCC

MCC Announces 2,980 Vacancies for NEET PG 2025 Final Round; Choice Locking Ends Today

TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Begins - Check Stream Wise Application Fees and Schedule

ICSI

ICSI Extends CSEET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Exam to Be Held June 1–4

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality