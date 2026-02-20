Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on February 27

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
15:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in
The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Mains examination, scheduled to be held on February 27, 2026 at designated centres across Bihar

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card 2026 today, February 20. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Mains examination, scheduled to be held on February 27, 2026 at designated centres across Bihar.

Only candidates who cleared the preliminary stage are eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The admit card includes crucial information such as:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number
  • Examination centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Exam day guidelines

Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the commission for rectification.

Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without:

  • A printed copy of the admit card
  • A valid photo identity proof

Late entry may not be allowed. Aspirants are advised to reach the centre as per the reporting time specified on the admit card.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and smartwatches, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below:

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card 2026.”
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of the admit card and read all instructions thoroughly before appearing for the examination.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
15:09 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Admit Card
