Punjab government

BFUHS Begins Punjab NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Apply by Feb 21

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
15:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has commenced registration for the Punjab NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round today. Eligible candidates can register online until February 21 up to 2 pm at the official portal — bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

The university has also released the detailed schedule for the stray vacancy round of the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and PG diploma programmes.

Punjab NEET PG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

  • Registration & Security Deposit: February 20 to February 21 (up to 2 pm)
  • Last date for correction/editing of application form: February 21 (up to 2 pm)
  • Minority quota verification (Sikh/Christian): Candidates applying under Sikh Minority or Christian Minority quota must report to: SGRD Institute of Medical Sciences, Christian Medical College for verification: February 21 (up to 5 pm)
  • Display of Provisional Merit List: February 22, 2026
  • Choice Filling Window: February 22 to February 23 (up to 5 pm)
  • Seat Allotment Result: February 24, 2026
  • Display of Provisional Allotment: February 25, 2026
  • Last date to submit objections (via email pgbfuhs@ggsmch.org): February 26 (up to 12 noon)
  • Revised Provisional Allotment (if applicable): February 26, 2026
  • Reporting & Fee Payment: February 27 to February 28, 2026

Provisionally selected candidates must pay the balance six-month fee (after deducting the security deposit) through the university payment gateway and report to the allotted college within the stipulated time.

Candidates are not eligible for the stray vacancy round if they:

  • Have not registered for counselling
  • Are already holding or have joined a seat
  • Were allotted a seat in Round 3 but failed to report

Applicants must pay the prescribed security deposit to participate.

According to the official notice, if a candidate is allotted a seat in the stray round, joining the allotted college is mandatory. Failure to report will result in forfeiture of the security deposit.

Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria and complete all formalities within the deadline to avoid disqualification.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
15:03 PM
Punjab government NEET PG NEET PG 2025
