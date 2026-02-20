UNIRAJ Result 2026 Announced for UG Courses; Revaluation Scores Released at uniraj.ac.in

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website — uniraj.ac.in Students facing any discrepancies in their results are advised to contact the university authorities immediately for clarification

The University of Rajasthan has declared the UNIRAJ Result 2026 for various undergraduate programmes. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website — uniraj.ac.in.

The university has also announced revaluation results for multiple courses, including:

B.Sc B.Ed Part II

B.A Semester I and II

B.Com Semester I and II

B.Sc (Bio) Semester I and II

Other UG programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard carefully.

UNIRAJ Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan — uniraj.ac.in. Click on the UNIRAJ Result 2026 link available on the homepage. Select the relevant course from the list. A new page will open. Enter the required login credentials and click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students facing any discrepancies in their results are advised to contact the university authorities immediately for clarification.