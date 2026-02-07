Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd Birth Anniversary Celebrated with Devotion at Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

Summary From exquisite decorations and floral oblations to consecrated food and a live singing choir, every detail reflected the collective dedication of our students and teachers The puja commenced at 9:00 a.m., with offerings made to Thakur Shri Ramakrishna, SaradaMa, and Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd Birth Anniversary was reverently celebrated at Vivekananda Mission School, Joka on 12th January, 2026 with immense devotion and grandeur. From exquisite decorations and floral oblations to consecrated food and a live singing choir, every detail reflected the collective dedication of our students and teachers.

The sacred celebration witnessed the presence of over 2,500 attendees, including current students, alumni, parents, support staff, and esteemed guests. The event was also live- streamed on the school’s Facebook page, allowing a wider audience to partake in the divine experience.

The puja commenced at 9:00 a.m., with offerings made to Thakur Shri Ramakrishna, SaradaMa, and Swami Vivekananda. The sacred bhog, prepared with faith by students and teachers, added soulful warmth to the occasion. A revered Monk from Ramakrishna Mission, Debra, graced the ceremony, leading the worship and yagna accompanied by the chanting of holy hymns. Devotional songs, recitations, and script readings by our students and teachers, further elevated the spiritual ambience.

Every year the 12th January celebration stands as a testament to collective responsibility, devotion, and unity. It is this spirit of dedication and purity that embraces every soul who steps onto our campus on this auspicious day.