Frames De Canva: Swami Vivekananda University Celebrates Photography With An Vibrant Exhibition

The campus of Swami Vivekananda University, Barrackpore-Barasat Road, came alive with vibrant hues of creativity on August 19, 2025, as the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication hosted its much-awaited intra-university photography exhibition, Frames De Canva, marking the celebration of World Photography Day.

The event was inaugurated in the gracious presence of Dr Subrata Kumar Dey, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda University, who lauded the students’ passion for visual storytelling and their ability to view the world through an artistic lens. Leading the initiative was Dr Pramiti Roy, Director of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, with enthusiastic participation from faculty and students of the Journalism and Mass Communication department.

The exhibition welcomed renowned photographer Mr Vivek Das as Guest of Honor and Judge.

The exhibition welcomed renowned photographer Mr Vivek Das as Guest of Honor and Judge. Swami Vivekananda University

Adding a touch of distinction, the exhibition welcomed renowned photographer Mr Vivek Das as Guest of Honor and Judge. Sharing his insights, Mr Das praised the young photographers for capturing raw emotions, cultural nuances, and untold stories, underscoring the growing importance of visual storytelling in a media-driven era.

ADVERTISEMENT
The exhibition showcased a wide spectrum of themes, ranging from nature and culture to heritage, lifestyle, and human emotions.

The exhibition showcased a wide spectrum of themes, ranging from nature and culture to heritage, lifestyle, and human emotions. Swami Vivekananda University

The exhibition showcased a wide spectrum of themes, ranging from nature and culture to heritage, lifestyle, and human emotions. The creative display not only drew admiration from visitors within the campus but also from art enthusiasts outside, who appreciated the depth and imagination behind each frame.

An award ceremony followed, where the most outstanding entries were honored, encouraging budding photographers to further explore their craft. Expressing her delight, Dr Pramiti Roy highlighted how such platforms nurture creativity while strengthening the academic foundation of media studies, bridging the gap between artistic vision and scholarly learning.

Frames De Canva emerged as more than just an exhibition—it was a celebration of youthful imagination, artistic exploration, and academic growth. With industry mentorship and institutional encouragement, Swami Vivekananda University reaffirmed its commitment to fostering innovation, holistic education, and creative excellence.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
11:30 AM
