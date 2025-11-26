Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Mesmerises with a Spectacular School Concert

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
13:42 PM

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar lit up the stage of Kala Mandir on November 15, as more than 550 students delivered a spellbinding performance that wowed an auditorium packed with parents, dignitaries, and special guests.
The two-hour School Concert was a vibrant celebration of art, imagination, and youthful brilliance—an evening that left the audience enthralled from start to finish.

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar lit up the stage of Kala Mandir on November 15, as more than 550 students delivered a spellbinding performance that wowed an auditorium packed with parents, dignitaries, and special guests. The two-hour School Concert was a vibrant celebration of art, imagination, and youthful brilliance—an evening that left the audience enthralled from start to finish.

The ceremonial lamp lighting set the tone for an inspiring evening.

The ceremonial lamp lighting set the tone for an inspiring evening.

The programme began with an elegant welcome by Sabiha Ehsan and Divyanshi Karnani, who invited the Chief Guest, Mr. Prashant Raj Shukla, ADM – South 24 Parganas, and the Guest of Honour, Mr. Prosenjit Roy, GM at ABP House. Distinguished guests, members of the Ashok Hall Group of Schools management, and proud parents were also in attendance. The ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by the Principal’s warm welcome address, set the tone for an inspiring evening. In his address, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of balancing creativity with academic discipline while nurturing children’s innate talents.

A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by the school choir stirred deep emotions.

A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by the school choir stirred deep emotions.

A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by the school choir stirred deep emotions, commemorating 150 years of the iconic composition. The audience was then transported through a cinematic journey exploring the spirit and story of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar.

The highlight of the evening was The Mind Factory, a dazzling musical.

The highlight of the evening was The Mind Factory, a dazzling musical.

The highlight of the evening was The Mind Factory, a dazzling musical inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved characters Matilda Wormwood and Charlie Bucket. Conceived and directed by Shriek of Silence, the production transformed the Kala Mandir stage into a vibrant, magical world filled with lights, movement, music, and drama. Featuring characters including Augustus Gloop, Sophie, and Mike Tevee, the narrative followed the children’s journey into Willy Wonka’s fantastical realm, reimagining the chocolatier as brave and kind under the influence of Matilda and Charlie.

Glimpses from other vibrant performances.

Glimpses from other vibrant performances.

Beyond its theatrical brilliance, The Mind Factory delivered a powerful message: all children must believe in themselves. Rooted in Dahl’s belief in the innate wisdom of young minds, the performance celebrated imagination, courage, and the limitless possibilities that bloom when creativity is encouraged.

The memorable evening concluded with an appreciative Vote of Thanks by Headmistress Ms Karishma Surana, followed by the National Anthem—bringing the enchanting celebration to a graceful close.

