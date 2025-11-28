National Open Full Contact Karate Championship 2025 to Be Held at South City International School

Summary The event is organised by Shivaji Gaanguly’s Academy Mind Body, and holds recognition from BBKA, All India Full Contact Karate Organisation (AIKFO), Kyokushinkai India, and the World Karate Council Mkyokushin The two-day championship is expected to witness participation from 600+ competitors representing 16+ states, including Gujarat, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and others

Kolkata is set to host one of the biggest martial arts events of the year as the National Open Full Contact Karate Championship 2025 will take place on 29th and 30th November 2025 at South City International School, Kolkata, West Bengal. The event is organised by Shivaji Gaanguly’s Academy Mind Body, and holds recognition from BBKA, All India Full Contact Karate Organisation (AIKFO), Kyokushinkai India, and the World Karate Council Mkyokushin.

The two-day championship is expected to witness participation from 600+ competitors representing 16+ states, including Gujarat, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and others. Participants will compete across three major categories — Kihons, Kata, and Kumite.

A key attraction of this championship is its full-contact, knockdown rule format, bringing intense combat and showcasing high-level skill, endurance, and discipline among martial artists.

Organising Committee & Jury

The championship is spearheaded by:

Shihan Shibayan Ganguly – Chairman, Tournament Committee

Sensei Shyamantak Ganguly – Vice Chairman, Tournament Committee

The jury panel includes:

Shihan Sauvik Chakraborty – Senior Technical Committee Member, BBKA, AIKFO & WKCMKK

Shihan Prabir Mondal – Senior Technical Committee Member, BBKA, AIKFO & WKCMKK

The Supreme Judge of the tournament will be:

Hanshi Shivaji Ganguly, Founder President of AIKFO and WKCMKK

The Deputy General Counsel of the Embassy of Japan in Kolkata, Mr. Katsunori Ashida, will grace the event as the Chief Guest, aligning with the embassy’s support as part of Japan Month celebrations.

The event is backed by several prominent brands and organisations:

Supported by: Makaibari Organic, AnandRathi Investments, Team 1 Consulting, Brandenburg India Pvt. Ltd.

Energy Partner: Six Sense by Sahil Khan

Snacks Partner: Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Digital Media Partner: The Telegraph Edugraph Online

Radio Partner: 104 Fever FM

With strong institutional backing and participation spanning across the country, the National Open Full Contact Karate Championship 2025 is poised to be a vibrant showcase of discipline, technique, and the spirit of full-contact karate.