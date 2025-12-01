AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling for Round 1 Begins at Dr NTRUHS; Modify Web Options till December 3

Summary Eligible candidates can submit or modify their web-options on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in, until December 3 The notice further adds that candidates who do not join or resign from their allotted seat in round 1 will not be eligible to opt for that seat again in round 2, as the seat will not be available for option entry in the subsequent round

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS) has opened the choice filling and editing window for the AP NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling under the Competent Authority (CA) quota. Eligible candidates can submit or modify their web-options on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in, until December 3.

The university notified that all in-service and non-service candidates, including those under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, whose names appear in the final merit list, are permitted to exercise their choices. As per the official announcement, “Muslim Minority Candidates are eligible for Competent Authority Quota seats in both Non-Minority and Minority Medical Colleges.”

Candidates who are allotted seats in the round 1 seat allotment will be required to pay Rs 23,600 to download their allotment letter through online payment.

The notice further adds that candidates who do not join or resign from their allotted seat in round 1 will not be eligible to opt for that seat again in round 2, as the seat will not be available for option entry in the subsequent round.

The AP NEET PG 2025 counselling process continues to progress as the state works toward finalising postgraduate medical admissions for the academic year.